Friends meeting on HBO Max already has a date !! It will be on May 27. Oh… My… God! (With Janice’s voice!) LOL!

This Thursday a teaser trailer was revealed with the five protagonists of the famous Friends series – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – walking backwards together, with a soft version of the series theme ” I’ll Be There For You ”in the background.

Jennifer Aniston shared the news on her Instagram, saying, “Could we be more excited ?! ❤️ “

The reunion, which was filmed over three days in April, will feature special guests including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and Elliot Gould, regular guest stars on the series. Reese was Rachel’s younger sister, Tom Selleck was Monica’s partner, and Elliot was Monica and Ross’s father Jack Geller.

Other famous guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Malala Yousafzai.

So, we finally know when the Friends reunion special will be on May 27th. It was about time … they postponed it so many times that we were already …

