Friends meeting in China censored for appearance of BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber

Friends: The Reunion – 76% premiered on May 27 and fans went crazy with the meeting of the famous actors. Warner and HBO announced the television special since 2019 and it has been a long wait until the big release. But not everything has turned out as his study wanted. Through Variety it is reported that China has censored several minutes of the special chapter due to the appearance of some personalities and figures who are not loved in the country. Once again, China puts forward its strongest speeches and thoughts, defending what it believes is right for its territory.

Friends introduced us to the story of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer), a group of friends who entertain us with the ups and downs of their lives in New York. The series has become a cult classic not only in comedy, but also on the small screen. Fans of the old show are piling up in the millions on and off social media, so the special reunion broadcast on HBO was something really expected.

China is known to contain a large fan base of Friends and that the special chapter was broadcast through platforms such as iQiyi, Alibaba and Tencent Video, which were in charge of eliminating six minutes of the special chapter. The musical performance of BTS, the successful South Korean kpop group, was cut from the Chinese version because they “did not mention the sacrifices of Chinese soldiers in the Korean War during an award acceptance speech celebrating the group’s contributions. To USA”.

Another eliminated from Friends: The Reunion was Lady Gaga, a singer who has been disowned in China since 2016, the year in which she met with the Dalai Lama to talk about compassion. The Chinese government condemned the meeting and transformed the interpreter of “911” into persona no grata because the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism is singled out by the Asian giant as a “dangerous separatist.”

The appearance of Justin Bieber was also suppressed because in 2017 he visited a Japanese memorial that honors World War II military men who in China are seen as war criminals. The great Asian country once again shows that its sovereignty is the most important thing, and that it is not willing to tolerate the presence of figures who at some point have insulted the country, according to its perspective.

The special of Friends It was a great gathering to relive some of the series’ most glorious moments, to tell happy and sad anecdotes, and to once again enjoy the presence of the actors who brought joy to the small screen during the 1990s. Fans of the series will be forever grateful for the effort.

Although Friends already has cult status, criticism has raged against the show in recent years because the final seasons aren’t really fun. In addition, he has been accused of being a macho for the handling of female characters on certain occasions, and of being a racist for containing a cast entirely made up of white actors. Beyond the political correctness, it is necessary to admit that in terms of comedy Friends crashes in certain passages, impregnating some characters with annoying attitudes and narrative closures that enter the field of doubt. But in the end, everyone has their opinion on the subject of the world of audiovisual entertainment.

