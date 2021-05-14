Friends launches preview; will arrive in Mexico together with HBO Max in June – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

After numerous delays, comes the teaser trailer for one of the most anticipated television premieres of the year: that of the reunion of the protagonists of Friends. The reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer has been one of the most anticipated moments by fans and can be seen on HBO Max in June.

The teaser shows Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey with their backs turned, walking down a street at night, in what appears to be the filming set of the iconic fiction. In the background, a melodic version of the iconic theme “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts is heard.

And in this reunion, there will be a good number of guest stars such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott. Gould, Kit Haringtn, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Whiterspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

“It has been incredible. It was very emotional. It’s an unscripted reunion, but we were on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in about 17 years. I have a bad memory, but everything that I had forgotten came up. It was great. It was fun. There will be a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic, ”Cox declared on Ellen DeGeneres’s show about the filming of the mythical sitcom reunion.

Source: However