Friends? Jennifer Aniston confesses her relationship with Brad Pitt

This is the relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, confesses | AP

The actress Jennifer Aniston, confessed all about her relationship with Brad PittThis after various speculations have emerged in recent months about an alleged rapprochement between the acclaimed Hollywood couple.

The legendary “Friends” actress, Jennifer Aniston, put an end to speculation when talking recently about her relationship with Brad Pitt, the famous 52-year-old confessed once and for all the details.

The “movie actress“American television and film producer Jennifer Aniston, who will earn her fame with her role as”Rachel Green“on the popular” sitcom “.

After the famous meeting between the couple during the SAG 2020 Awards, where both embraced and immediately suspicions about a reconciliation were unleashed, the truth is that they have never been together again, but they do maintain a beautiful friendship.

It was the Californian star who revealed in a 2021 interview with Howard Stern what was the status of her relationship with Brad Pitt? “Brad and I are friends” said “Jenn”, as People would have reported in the past.

The American even addressed her past participation in the live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High “in September 2020, clarifying that the experience was” absolutely fun. “

Even sharing more details about that moment when they played various love interests during the reading of the 1982 film, Jennifer Aniston maintained that “there was no weirdness at all, except for everyone who probably saw it and wanted there to be or they assumed he had “reiterated Stern.

We had fun and it was for a great cause, Jennifer concluded, as the event had been organized by Sean Penn’s non-profit organization CORE.

At the time Dane Cook, the host of the event noted “there was no drama”, while a report from People magazine noted “They both locked themselves in. What they saw was absolutely what we expected, which was a good compromise between two huge and incredibly talented, Cook said.

They are seen together in meeting

Even, in 2019, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were seen together since their public separation for the first time after the recognized with Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and Sag Awards, Jennifer Joana Aniston, was seen on her 50th birthday. completely turned on the networks.

Despite this, various rumors have accompanied the couple since the separation of the Ad Astra actor with Angelina Jolie, at which time the comments in which they expressed their desire to see the “Braniston” returned, however, the relationship of both it was only summed up to rumors.

Apparently, the duo have always maintained a good friendship, even since the marriage of Brad Pitt and Jolie. Even in a past interview in 2009 it was speculated that between Pitt and Justin Theroux’s ex-wife (Jennifer Aniston) there would be a bitter relationship of several years, something that the actor himself clarified.

Jenny’s “ex-husband” denied to W magazine that this was the case and reiterated that the relationship between him and Joanna Aniston was on good terms.

We still contacted each other. She was a big part of my life, and I was hers. I don’t see how it can’t be (that). That’s life, man. That’s life, Pitt said.

The remembered most acclaimed couple in Hollywood met there in 1994, but it was not until four years later that they began their relationship, and so far, it seems like a never ending story.

Although the fans of the most mythical couple in cinema, dream of their reconciliation, to the sadness of many, that of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, points to a great affection from friends, the result of so many years of relationship.