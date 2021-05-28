‘Friends’: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admit they liked each other during the series

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to Stage 24 at Warner Studios for the newly released ‘Friends’ reunion. The special lasts one hour and 43 minutes, more than enough for its protagonists to give some news that would surprise fans.

It turns out that the fantasies of many have ended up being true. During James Corden’s interview, he asked them if some of the rumors of romances between the team were true, since they were all young and attractive. Schwimmer ended up confessing that “during the first season I had a very strong crush for Jen.” Aniston hinted that it was mutual.

The meeting’s director, Ben Wilson, has revealed that he had already spoken to Schwimmer prior to the interview. “The thing with David and Jen is one of the conversations I had with David last year, he had mentioned it to me. I said, ‘Well, would you be prepared to talk about it in the interview?’ And he said. : “I don’t know. Let’s see what happens.” So I did know. Therefore, the question was put there to be answered“, the director has told TheWrap.

“You could see how there was a moment when they looked at each other like, ‘Are we going to answer this or not?’ So it was great when they were able to share it because it’s not something I think they talked about, not even to co-stars, much less with the public, “added the director.

Without crossing the limits

With that said, Rachel and Ross’s interpreters confirmed that they never really did anything with those feelings, because either of them was always in a relationship. Schwimmer clarified that “they never crossed that limit.”

Even though they didn’t share it with anyone else, the actors weren’t exactly subtle about their feelings for each other. Aniston remembers saying to her partner, “It would be a bummer if the first time you and I kissed was on national television.” Indeed, it was.

Courteney Cox confirmed that the entire team knew about this alleged romance. According to them, during the breaks from the recordings Aniston and Schwimmer would sleep together on the couches. Monica’s actress qualified her words by saying that “actually, it’s okay, because ultimately if you had done it and it had gone wrong, it probably wouldn’t have been that great.” Both David and Jennifer agreed with their partner’s words. Luckily, “they were able to channel their love and adoration for each other through Rachel and Ross.”