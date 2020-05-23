BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Friday evening, 22, that his friends in the Civil and Military Police helped to relieve the “tension” caused by the “possibility of search and seizure” at the home of one of his sons. “All the while living under tension. Possibility of searching and seizing at my son’s house, where evidence would be planted. Thank God, I have civil police and military police friends in Rio de Janeiro … I was being armed over me” , declared the president, at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada.

Without specifying what he was referring to, Bolsonaro did not make it clear whether he had any inside information on operations that could affect him politically. However, he claimed that it was the role of the then Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, to defend him, so that he could “work” and “have peace”.

“I live, I don’t want you to blame me, but you have the mission of not letting me be blackmailed. I’ve never been successful for anything. It’s his duty to defend me. It’s not to defend myself from corruption, from money found abroad. No. defend the president so he can work, he can have peace “, said Bolsonaro.

The former Minister of Justice then used social media to challenge the president, arguing that it is not the responsibility of the person in charge to obstruct ongoing investigations in the state court.

Moro also said that the only investigations related to Bolsonaro that came to his attention occurred in December 2019 and involved a son and a friend of the president. At that time, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), and his former adviser Fabrício Queiroz were targets of operation by the Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry that investigated money laundering. Searches and seizures were carried out at addresses linked to both.

“It is also not up to the Minister of Justice to obstruct State Justice investigations, even if they involve alleged crimes of the President’s children. The only State Justice searches I know were about a son and a friend in December 2019 and it was not up to me prevent, “said the former judge of Lava Jato, in a post on Twitter.

It is also not up to the Minister of Justice to obstruct State Justice investigations, even if they involve alleged crimes of the President’s children. The only State Justice searches I know were about a son and a friend in December 2019 and it was not for me to stop. pic.twitter.com/OuhBs9oFxY – Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) May 23, 2020

The Fluminense Public Ministry investigates irregularities in the Legislative Assembly of Rio, where Flávio held the mandate of state deputy. A report by Coaf (federal financial intelligence agency) identified unusual movements by Fabrício Queiroz.

Last Sunday, businessman Paulo Marinho (PSDB-RJ), who, in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, said he heard from Flávio that a federal police officer “leaked” confidential information about the investigation to the Assembly and recommended prompt dismissal of Queiroz.

Based on the entrepreneur’s statements, the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Police opened procedures to investigate the complaint. The businessman claims to have evidence.

In the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22 – a key to the outcome of the inquiry opened due to the complaints made by Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of political interference with the Federal Police -, the president revealed that he used an “information system” which would be more efficient than the officers.

“Information systems, mine works. My private works. Those who have, officially, misinformation (sic). And, returning to the topic, I prefer not to have information to be misinformed on top of information that I have”, said the president at April 22 meeting.

This Friday, when making a kind of pronouncement in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that this particular system consists of the forwarding of information by the police and military of his confidence, spread across the country.

See too:

Coronavirus: Japanese experiment shows how quickly virus spreads in a restaurant

.