‘Friends’ Gunther James Michael Taylor Has Advanced Prostate Cancer

Sad news for ‘Friends’ fans: James Michael Taylor, actor who played Gunther, the iconic Central Perk coffee shop employee, has revealed that he has prostate cancer and is in advanced stages.

Taylor revealed the diagnosis in an interview with the ‘Today’ show (via Deadline): “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which has spread to my bones. I have been dealing with that diagnosis for the last three years … Now it is in the fourth stage. Quite advanced. So in the end, you know, I probably got it. “

The actor learned about the tumor in a routine check-up in September 2018. At first it was not serious. “All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and another at night, and boom … life was pretty normal,” he recalled. But the cancer mutated “just at the same time as the pandemic,” he says, reaching his bones and spine, causing paralysis of his lower body.. You are now receiving chemotherapy.

“The next time you go for a basic test or your annual checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test. It is easily detectable.”, has explained. “If it extends beyond the prostate to the bones, which is very prevalent in my form, it can be much more difficult to heal.”

In addition to appearing in more than 50 episodes of the sit-com between 1994 and 2004, we have seen it in other titles such as ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Episodes’.

‘Friends: The Reunion’

James Michael Taylor was one of the participants of ‘Friends’ who was in the meeting that recently premiered HBO Spain. He appeared via telematics, yes, probably due to his health. The program, in which the six protagonists have remembered their passage through the mythical series, has just premiered Spanish dubbing on the streaming platform.