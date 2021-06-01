Friends director defended Matthew Perry after criticism

The Friends reunion was celebrated by all the fans, but much was struck by how quiet Matthew Perry was.

Matthew Perry’s attitude on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion caught the attention of viewers. This worried the fans of the famous sitcom, since in the reunion of the cast he was seen very physically deteriorated and “slurring” the words when speaking. A topic that became very commented on the networks, where there were people in his favor and others who strongly criticized him.

The director of the special, Ben Winston, came out to defend Matthew Perry against the merciless criticism he received on social networks. Unfortunately, many speculated that the actor may have relapsed into his previous addictions. Quickly, the director regretted the “unkind” comments and speculation about the actor’s health and physical well-being. “It was great,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “People can often just be cruel. I wish they weren’t, “lamented Ben Winston, who stressed that he” loved “working with the actor.

The actor is fine

The director lauded Matthew Perry, 51, noting that he is a “brilliantly funny man” who left great witty lines during the reunion special. “I felt happy and fortunate to be in his presence and to lead him,” he said. Friends executive producer Kevin Bright also came out to defend the actor who played Chandler Bing, who has never hidden his long struggle with addictions.

“I have nothing to say about it, except that it was great to see. I think he was a lot of fun on the show and he’s doing great, ”Bright said, dismissing speculation about the actor’s health. According to what was reported by the PageSix portal, Perry’s speech difficulties would be linked to recent dental work. “Matthew showed up for the meeting and members of his team said that he underwent an emergency dental procedure that day. Obviously nobody wants to film after a procedure, but it happened like that ”, they explained from the actor’s surroundings.

People close to the actor clarified that Matthew Perry is sober.