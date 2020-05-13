Ever since the Friends special episode was announced, fans have been eager to see it. But the coronavirus played a trick on them and it seems that now it was much more delayed than expected.

Because of the coronavirus, all filming for series and movies had to be paused since March. In this way, all plans end up being subject to change and each date adapts to a constantly evolving panorama. This was explained Bob Greenblatt, head of entertainment and consumer strategy at WarnerMedia, told Variety, which was interested in the status of the special episode of Friends that has also had to be postponed.

This reunion was to be starred by the stars of the series, such as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. In addition, the special Friends I had already planned its premiere for the 27 of this month of May coinciding with the launch of the HBO Max platform, an appointment that has had to be postponed a lot.

“At first we thought that the series would be delayed by a month, two at most, but now it seems that it will be much longer. We hope it will be possible to shoot this special in late summer, if the stars align and we can go back to production.. We think it is important to have a large and strident live audience to witness the return of these six friends. We didn’t want to do it virtually, with six squares and the equipment rolling from their kitchens and bedrooms ”, they declared. So for Waner, who has decided that he wants a reunion like before, the good thing is waiting.

Will there be new changes?

Although Greenblatt is clear that he would not want the aforementioned episode of Friends to have to be done remotely, with each actor in his house, He has not hesitated to add that if the thing continues to lengthen it will be necessary to opt for that option. “At the moment we are trying to focus on a future where we can do this in a more conventional way, something I think it’s worth the wait. We would have loved to have this meeting from day one, but at the same time, if we can launch it in the fall, I think our audience is going to wait with enthusiasm“