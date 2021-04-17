‘Friends’: Courteney Cox shows why she is a Monica Geller of life

Courteney Cox and Monica Geller seem to be more united by more than just fiction. From the looks of it, Cox’s love affair with the character who launched him to stardom and who has played for so long on ‘Friends’ transcends the small screen. At least that’s what he tried to teach fans on Instagram recently. The actress wanted to demonstrate with a video why she is a Monica Geller of life by showing us how she has the utensils distributed throughout her kitchen. It is clear that both share an exaggerated TOC in order, as you can see in the video below.

“Tell me that you are a Monica without telling me that you are a Monica. I go first.” wrote Cox in the presentation of the post. And then the whole demo: its drawer with each of its sophisticated silver cutlery in its square, another drawer for all its well-labeled spices and its pantry, with its jars and containers of cookies, tea bags and others in their corresponding and well differentiated jars. All this while the song ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ plays in the background. So yeah, it’s been clear that Courteney Cox didn’t play Monica that well by chance.

The publication received a multitude of praise and laughter among the Hollywood celebrities. Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings was one of the first to laugh. Then Oscar winner Diane Keaton was added, who responded with hearts; she would feel identified, we suppose. Who did make the latter clear was Sarah Hyland, who perhaps sounds more familiar to us for having played Haley Dunphy in ‘Modern Family’. The actress shares her philosophy of life and had no qualms about praising her cuisine: “I had an orgasm when that drawer was opened,” she replied.

The reunion of ‘Friends’

Surely when it comes to sharing with all of us this video has influenced the recent reunion that Courteney Cox had with his character. The actress recently had a nostalgic feast when she reunited with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, her best friends on the hit sit-com, to film the special episode of ‘Friends’ prepared by HBO Max. On April 11, the group of friends who always met at Central Perk finished recording the long-awaited reunion that they will soon share with all the fans..

HBO Max hasn’t announced a premiere date for the special yet, but hopefully this won’t take long to happen.