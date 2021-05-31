‘Friends’: Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreate the mythical dance of Monica and Ross

Fans of ‘Friends’ will remember the mythical scene in which Monica and Ross show a dance number that they had not done since high school. In an attempt to impress his parents by going on television, Ross comes up with recreating “the number” that earned them an honorable mention in the brother-sister dance category. The number in question appears in the sixth episode of the fourth season.

Well, now Courteney Cox and singer Ed Sheeran are the ones who have tried to recreate the dance (with a not quite polished ending).

“Some dance routine with a friend,” wrote the actress in the publication. “Have you just broken the internet?”, “I have never felt so much envy in my life,” some users said in response to the post.

A successful reunion

Last week, ‘Friends’ fans were able to enjoy the HBO Max reunion that brought the entire cast together at Studio 24 for the first time since the series ended in 2004. According to Variety, it is estimated that the reunion brought together 29% of American households in front of the television to see again Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler).

As Deadline recounts, Aniston represented many of those who were dying of nostalgia upon entering the original studio. “In a way it was a punch to the heart (…) We were naive in what we expected. It was very emotional. “This is going to be so much fun, getting back on set, taking everything out of storage and putting it back together.” Everything, even the shelves and the small insignificant details … We romanticize everything, but we must also remember that we have not been there. And it was a very specific moment when we said goodbye to something that we did not want to say goodbye to, we cared deeply, but we knew it was time to say goodbye. We had our whole life ahead of us. It was as if time had stopped and we had traveled back in time. There is something good in that, but there is also anguish. ”

Seeing this trail of nostalgia, the question now is: Will we have another video recalling ‘Smelly Cat’ off set?