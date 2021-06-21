Friends: character “Gunther” has prostate cancer

. James Michael Tyler.

A few days after the successful premiere of “Friends: The Reunion” on the HBO Max screen, actor James Michael Tyler, famous for playing the character “Gunther” on the popular series, publicly confirmed that he has advanced prostate cancer.

Tyler, 59, spoke with the program “TODAY” (NBC) this Monday and gave details of the treatment he undergoes to mitigate the tumor that has been abusing him for three years.

“In September 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” Tyler explained to Craig Melvin, host of the aforementioned TV cycle.

“A lot of men, if they catch this early, it’s easily treatable.” ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler, opened up to me about his struggle w / prostate cancer. Tyler was diagnosed in 2018 & has made it his goal to encourage people to get screened. @TODAYshow https://t.co/0sbSesmwqa – Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) June 21, 2021

According to Tyler’s own testimony, the cancer he suffers from was discovered during a routine checkup when he was 56 years old, and he was initially treated with hormonal medicine.

“I have been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the last three years… It is stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it will probably affect me, ”Tyler said in his contact with NBC.

CNN reports that, according to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. While some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or even no treatment, others are aggressive and can spread quickly.

During the interview for the NBC program, Tyler stressed that prostate cancer was discovered by experts during a routine check-up, at the same time that he warned about the importance of early detection to undergo less harmful treatments.

“I was 56 years old at the time and they examine PSA, which is a prostate-specific antigen,” said the actor, who learned about the disease in September 2018.

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he has been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc – TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

He continued: “That – the PSA – came back in an extraordinarily high number… So I knew immediately when I went online and saw the results of my blood work and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Almost immediately, my doctor called me and said, ‘Hey, I need you to come over tomorrow because I suspect you may have a pretty serious problem with your prostate.’

NBC notes that Tyler’s case was discussed by Dr. Matthew Rettig, a research scientist and oncologist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who was able to use genetic testing to help Tyler determine that the disease was genetic. .

According to Tyler, he first turned to hormonal medicine to fight cancer, a treatment he said “worked amazingly for about a year.” Thus, he acknowledged that he was able to “get on with his life regularly” while taking three medications a day.

“All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and at night, and boom, life was pretty normal,” Tyler said. And he specified: “I had it then, but (I was able) to function normally. I felt good, honestly. I had no symptoms, I didn’t feel any symptoms. And it was very easy to regulate ”.

But that would not be all: cancer would mutate during the pandemic and Tyler would suffer serious consequences for it.

“I missed going to an exam, which was not a good thing,” Tyler said, and justified: “So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and that’s how it progressed.”

Currently, Tyler is going through a stage of chemotherapy that is fighting “aggressively”, according to him, the cancer he suffers. And he took the opportunity to highlight the importance of an early diagnosis for this type of disease.

“There are other options available to men if they catch it before I do… Next time you go alone for a basic exam or your annual checkup, ask your doctor for a PSA test. It is easily detectable… If it extends beyond the prostate to the bones, which is more common in my form, it can be much more difficult to manage ”, he emphasized.

Tyler’s appearance by Zoom in “Friends: The Reunion” and his new role in life

As a result of the oncological treatment to which he is subjected these days, Tyler was left with the desire to attend the reunion of “Friends” in person. However, he was happy to have been included in the return to the screen of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and company.

“I wanted to be part of that, and initially I was going to be on stage, at least, with them, and be able to participate in all the festivities,” Tyler acknowledged during the report with NBC.

“It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of it physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically because I didn’t want to bring disappointment, you know? (…) I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,’ ”he mused.

Faced with this scenario, Tyler now found a new role to play in his life: encouraging people to undergo medical screening tests to “save just one life” with his message.

“That’s my only reason to come out of the closet and let people know,” he concluded.

