Friends and family say goodbye to ‘Polly’ Olivares, hit in Iztacalco

MEXICO CITY.- Fernanda Olivares, ‘Polly’ was veiled at a Gayosso funeral home in Mexico City; family and friends gave him the last goodbye before being transferred to Civil Pantheon of Dolores this Sunday.

‘Polly’ Olivares died last Saturday at 8:10 in the morning due to complications from the injuries she presented after being run over on June 12 by Diego ‘H’ in the Viaducto Piedad neighborhood of the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

She remained hospitalized at the Xoco General Hospital where her health was reported “very serious” since she was admitted.

In an information card, the local Ministry of Health explained that despite the efforts of the specialist doctors, the young woman died as a result of multiple injuries and traumas: “given the severity of the bruises on the chest and on various vital organs, the effort of the medical for saving the life of María Fernanda, he did not obtain the expected results ”.

People close to the 26-year-old are demanding punishment for Diego ‘H’, who was arrested for the crime of attempted femicide after he turned himself in to the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of the capital.

After announcing the death of Fernanda Olivares, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that it will request the reclassification of the crime for which Diego ‘H’ remains in prison.

This Sunday, the remains of ‘Polly’ Olivares were transferred to the Civil Pantheon of Dolores, located in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office where her loved ones say goodbye to her.

Her friend, Fernanda Cuadra, who was also hit by Diego ‘H’, was taken home after being discharged from the General Hospital of Balbuena.

