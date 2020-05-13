Friends already has a date for their meeting and you have to know it | Instagram

Apparently, one of the most anticipated things prior to the arrival of quarantine due to the crisis of coronavirus, was the meeting of the members of the popular series of Friends, which had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

However, the dream of many to see their characters Favorites could be a reality and would be closer than you think.

Apparently one of the producers recently gave an interview and revealed the date in which said meeting will finally be materialized as well as the reasons why he was chosen that day.

And is that fans Every time they have hoped that their favorite characters from the series will finally reunite, something happens and in this case the pandemic arrived to delay filming.

Now they announce that the chapter that was planned to be recorded in the month of may already has a new date for filming.

At first we thought the series would be delayed by a month or two at most, and now it looks like it’s going to be much more than that, ”Bob Greenblatt of WarnerMedia Entertainment told Variety.

He also pointed out that if everything goes as they hope, they would be filming end of summer.

We hope to be able to do this special hopefully by the end of summer, if the stars line up and we can get back to production. We believe that it is important to have a live audience and we did not want to do it suddenly through a video call, ”he explained.

So far, these are the plans that have been released, as long as the crisis sanitary by the Covid-19 do not make them rethink the plans, if this were so they would resort to plan B.

It could be virtual if it is too late. ” “Right now we are trying to look into the future and do this in a more conventional way, and I think it is worth the wait.

The main objective from the beginning is to be able to launch it by HBO Max, the network’s streaming service for the United States market, on the first day, however, if things are delayed they could still launch it in the fall and fans would wait, he said. Greenblatt.

In this meeting the participation of the famous actors that gave life to the popular series: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, in a special if script in the middle of the year, however, fans will have to arm themselves a little more patience and see how the world of productions evolves in front of the pandemic, according to information from El Diario.

