Friends Actors Reveal An Unbreakable Pact What Was It?

Everything indicates that the “friendship” between actress Jennifer Aniston, and other serial actors “Friends“Including Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Lisa Kudrow became so real that they would even hold a” pact “that they swore would be” unbreakable. ”

Although some of the scenes from “Friends“They showed occasional romantic scenes between kisses and some affectionate gestures, the truth is that off-camera the protagonists had an agreement that they should not break.

Now Matthew Perry, uncovers one of the most curious data and which is unknown to many of the faithful followers of the television phenomenon, the talk was undoubtedly a set of memories, laughter and many jokes between three of the protagonists of this cast .

Perry, who played Chandler Bing, along with the unforgettable “Rachel Green“Jennifer Aniston, revealed that” in real life, he and his colleagues never crossed that line of mixing work with love, at least among the six of them. ”

That rule was very important for all of us to protect our friendship, the actor explained to “Access Hollywood.”

If we had related, it would have caused a feeling of discomfort that could have ruined everything, he said.

Undoubtedly, this decision would turn out to be very wise since until now they all continue to be great friends and the good chemistry that exists between the two has been evident in their recent return that they starred for the HBO Max platform.

In the same way, they addressed the fact of the attraction that arose at some point between David Schiwmmer and Jennifer Joana Aniston who played Rachel Green.

Courteney Cox herself shared through the talk something that was very ironic in the middle of this pact since she reveals, it was an “unwritten” rule that everyone knew, the love between the “film actress” and Schwimmer arose between the first two seasons.

They were crazy about each other, he revealed.

It was the own interpreter of the character of “Ross Gelller” in fiction who revealed that he still takes it as incredible that no one realized the feelings between them.

It was a situation in which we could not do anything, because one of us was always involved in a relationship and we never crossed that line, he confessed.

While for her part, the Californian actress commented that the feeling “was reciprocal” we snuggled up and fell asleep together on the sofa.

I remember telling David that it would be a chore if the first time we kissed it was on national television, but it was, he said.

In the middle of the special, other strong revelations have also emerged since it would also be the “director and producer of American cinema”, Jennifer Aniston, who would share what was her favorite performance among the guest figures who appeared throughout 10 seasons.

After Lisa Kudrow started citing several names, she was suddenly interrupted by Jennifer Aniston with a “Mr. Pitt was wonderful” (Mr. Pitt was wonderful). Something that Kudrow agreed with and Brad Pitt’s ex “reiterated,” Fantastic. “

Jennifer Joanna Aniston, whom her closest friends call “Jen,” recalled the memorable involvement of her “ex-spouse” when she was featured in one of the show’s guest episodes.

This in the middle of the “Friends: The Reunion” special, one of the most anticipated encounters between Aniston and her friends that would have kept her fans waiting for more than 25 years.

The actor of films such as “Ad Astra”, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” among the most recent, appeared in the eighth season of the series, in the chapter titled “El del rumor” in 2001, when it was still forming. with the interpreter one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood from 2000 to 2005.