

“Friends” actor James Michael Tyler suffers from advanced cancer.

Photo: Rob Kim. / .

The actor James michael tyler, best known for having played the gunther character in all the seasons of the Friends series, has just shared with his fans a worrying news about his health. As he revealed in his last television interview, in September 2018 he was diagnosed with a advanced prostate cancer which has since spread to other parts of his body.

“I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones ”, he explained on the ‘Today’ program, where he acknowledged that his medical prognosis is not favorable. “I have been dealing with that diagnosis for the last three years… It is now in phase 4. It is an advanced cancer. So in the end… well, you know, it’ll probably catch up with me, ”I affirm. Friends actor James Michael Tyler.

After detecting the first signs that something was wrong in a routine annual check-up and undergoing the relevant tests, which determined that the cancer was genetic, not environmental, Friends actor James Michael Tyler, 59 years old began a hormonal therapy that gave very good results and allowed him to lead a normal life.

“All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and at night, and everything was going pretty well… I felt good, really. He had no symptoms, he did not feel any discomfort. And it was very easy to control ”, he added. the actor who played “Gunther” the owner of the cafe where they sat all the characters of Friends.

However, cancer spread during the pandemic and caused him to paralyze his lower body last year. James, who is currently receiving chemotherapy, declined to make this information public in preparation for the reunion of ‘Friends’, in which he participated in a virtual way, so as not to “depress” the fans.

“I wanted to be part of it, and initially I was going to be on stage (with the six protagonists) and I was going to participate in all the events. It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very glad that they included me. It was my decision not to be there in person and to make an appearance for Zoom instead. Basically, I didn’t want to cloud the situation, do you understand me? I didn’t want to be forced to suddenly say, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer‘”.

Speaking of the successful reunion that took place Friends seriesOne of the things that most attracted attention was the pact made by all the actors not to fall in love with each other. Still the revelation that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were in love with each other during the first season but that, because they were with their respective partners at that time, they decided to leave it that way.