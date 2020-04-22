Friends: 5 fans to attend cast meeting in charity giveaway | AP

For their next big reunion, the “Friends” stars are inviting several additional friends, and you could be one of them.

The cast of the popular comedy series announced that five fans will have the opportunity to attend the meeting recording in person and rub shoulders with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer through a draw. beneficial.

“Be our special guests for the recording where you can see us all together for the first time in years as we look back on the show and celebrate how much fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Also, have a cup of coffee with us at Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio tour.”

The raffle is organized by The All In Challenge and participation costs a minimum of $ 10. All proceeds will go to the No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund organizations, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Production of the HBO Max special has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is to film it in the same studio in Burbank, California, where the original series was recorded, which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Previously, this meeting had been expected, however it was canceled due to this situation, although it has returned to be held as soon as possible, since so far there is no confirmed date on which we can return to normal life.

In fact the special episode of the series “Friends” will not be ready for the launch of HBO Max. Since HBO announced that it had acquired the rights to the series, taking advantage of this scoop, Internet users turned to see the streaming service thanks to Friends.

Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that stopped movies and television. The special, with all the original cast of “Friends,” would be part of the May launch of the new streaming service HBO Max.

