Lizbeth Rodríguez not only stood firm after the scandal he unleashed when talking about the alleged treason of Juan de Dios Pantoja Kimberly Loaiza with Kevin Achutegui, nicknamed “Kevin Panini”, the former “Badabun Girl” even scoffed at what has happened.

“Friend, realize, that guy is worth see ** ”, he shared in a TikTok clip that can also be seen in his Instagram stories.

In the following clip, Lizbeth pretended to be Kimberly and expressed “No matter what they say, I’m not going to notice, ok? ”

Later, he pointed out “for all those people who keep telling me that I only want to affect one person with my publications, think, do you think that at that moment if that person is allowed to use the cell phone, I don’t think so.”

Lizbeth went further and shared several TikTok clips in her stories, mocking the matter of both her and other users.

He also revealed that after uncovering the alleged treason he has received some threats and he even shared the screenshot of a message warning him about the safety of his son.

In her most recent Instagram post, where she has more than 12 million followers, Lizbeth appreciated the show of support she has received.

Thank you for your support, friends! In the worst moments is when you realize who is there from the heart. Thank you for showing me that we will always be able to count on us. We are the coolest * family of friends on the internet !!! #Stay at home”.

Lizbeth became involved in the youtubers scandal when she supported the version that Pantoja was unfaithful to Kimberly with Achutegui, named Kevin Panini in connection with the infidelity scandal of Karla Panini and Karla Luna, Las Lavanderas.

Rodríguez assured that both Achutegui and Pantoja made fun of Kimberly and also published a conversation in which Kevin admitted having had sexual relations with Pantoja.

However, Lizbeth was accused of falsifying the chat. “That my friend does not show, I do not dedicate myself to the same as her, without counting YouTube! But there you do want to believe someone who has a FALSE program, “said Achutegui, while Alex Flores, sentimental partner of Achutegui, pointed out:” I CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE …, YOU ARE THE MOST FALSE AND ASSEMBLED TALK IN THE UNIVERSE Kevin doesn’t even talk like that, WELL WEDNES … AS A PERSON! What example are you setting for your child? ”

But Lizbeth was not silent and defended herself through social networks: “I also have Alex, you better not even move him! #KevinPanini We all know you’re there because it suits you! You are hypocritical and convincing! Not even your mom loves you! It better tells how they lashed out and made fun of Kim while we were in Bada … ”, he wrote on Twitter.

“I will not talk much, I better leave it to GOD, finally he takes care of everything, but since she made a false conversation they can realize that he is evil and is lying. Don’t worry about us we are fine, we are a happy family, we will continue to pass these tests, ”Kimberly wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Last thing I want to say, LIZBETH, if you really want to help me, check that this conversation is real, if you don’t, you are lying to me and you are only looking to cause problems for my family; however, I wish you a lot of success and peace for your family, ”he added in another message.