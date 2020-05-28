The cancellation of world sports championships and competitions, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, accelerated the entry of so-called esports into television content, with which analysts and experts anticipate that this business, which has 72 million gamers in Mexico , will tend to accelerate its market penetration in the country.

Daniel Torras, director of the consultancy specialized in telecommunications, media and technology, Altman Vilandrie & Company, explained that, in the absence of live sports leagues, 10 percent of fans currently consume esports and it is expected that some of them will still continue feeling attracted to this content, when the pandemic ends.

For this reason, he stressed that television stations must develop collaboration strategies with esports in order to diversify sports content, in addition to integrating audiences that are not familiar with virtual games, through the organization of electronic voting.

“There is a part (of esports) that is complementary, not a substitute, of professional sports), because there will be people who, after the pandemic has passed and everything returns, will continue to be attracted to this type of content,” he said.

An example of the greater penetration of esports on television is the creation of Televisa and TV Azteca of the eLiga MX –in view of the cancellation and the impossibility of resuming the Torneo Clausura 2020 championship–, a virtual tournament where the players of the 18 Teams from the Mexican soccer league meet through the FIFA 2020 video game.

“Without a doubt (with the eLiga MX) there could be a new model, perhaps not professional players, but lower league players, for example all teams have their basic strengths from 15 to 19 years old they could play with an official representation of each team ”, explained Rolando Alamilla, analyst at The CIU consultancy.

The eLiga MX tournament is a mirror version of Clausura 2020, that is, each of the days that the real contest has is carried out in a virtual way, classifying the best eight and with a Liguilla to define the champion.

The difference with the real championship is that only one professional footballer from each team controls their formation, the game is played in six minutes and instead of a court, the platform where it is played is PlayStation, but like the professional tournament the contention is broadcast on television.

Jesús Romo, an analyst at the consulting firm Telconomía, said that among the opportunities he sees in this new content, is that the virtual league can become a complement to the Liga MX, and even have continuity in the digital platforms of television stations or in YouTube, and thereby obtain additional income for both the broadcaster and the virtual soccer teams.

“These are not electronic athletes, they are the athletes themselves who are part of that dynamic and that is something separate from traditional esport, it is something that is going to give TVs the opportunity,” said Romo.

Television companies seek to keep fans

Lack of live sports games meant that 12 to 18 percent of households with and without soccer fans, respectively, are considering canceling their subscription to pay TV, according to a study by Altman Vilandrie & Company , reason that led television stations to implement new strategies to keep fans.

Some broadcasted past championship games, sports biographies, while Televisa and TV Azteca launched their eLiga MX, to keep the audience in the absence of live sports.

“In Mexico, we observe that the average plus or minus 12 percent of households have declared that they plan to cancel or have already canceled their pay television service, but there is a difference within households and among sports fans and households where there is not, because among sports fans this percentage shoots up to almost 18 percent is an important part and this percentage is very high in Mexico, “explained Daniel Torras.

Analysts from the sector explained that the creation of a virtual soccer league by Televisa and TV Azteca responded to a way to compensate for the transmission rights that they already had and to keep audiences in the absence of live sports during the confinement due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

It should be recalled that, in a conference with analysts, Alfonso de Angoitia, executive vice president of Grupo Televisa, explained that due to the suspension of games by COVID-19, the company renegotiates all the broadcast time rights agreements with the League teams. MX.