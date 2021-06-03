Friedsam and Wang qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

On at 15:00 CEST

The German tennis player Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 52 of the WTA and the Chinese Yafan Wang, number 70 of the WTA won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 7-5 in one hour and twenty-five minutes to the russians Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 144 of the WTA and number 29 of the WTA respectively. After this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, while the losing pair, for their part, did it twice. Also, on the first serve Friedsam and Wang were 74% effective and achieved 64% of service points, while their opponents achieved 61% effectiveness and won 44% of service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the winners committed 2 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 4.

In the round of 32, the winners will play against the Americans Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) is held between June 2 and 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.