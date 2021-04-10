Fried water, what is this new and potentially dangerous trend?



Frying water can result in an accident with an explosion of boiling oil everywhere.

Photo: RODNAE Productions / Pexels

Cooking tricks and challenges are constantly being shown on TikTok and YouTube. Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, many people have felt the need to develop and display their cooking skills. Some of these recipes carry the warning: “Don’t try it at home.” Something that is actually a magnet.

Although attractive creations have emerged to the eye and to the palate such as Dalgona coffee, which apparently is here to stay, others also sprout trends that may seem absurd to some, funny to others, and dangerous to anyone to prepare them, such is the case of fried water.

Popular cooks like Eitan Bernath, a YouTuber and TikTok creator who is also a culinary correspondent for The Drew Barrymore show, are testing frying water spheres.

The idea of ​​fried water that is currently a trend would have its origin in 2016, when in a YouTube video a person named Jonathan Marcus shows the steps of his experiment to fry a sphere with water and he succeeds. The man describes its preparation as frozen reverse esterification.

Marcus decided to fry water for the Hackathon 2.0 event “Wow … stupid no one needs and terrible ideas.” Years later, in 2021 TikTok users and other YouTubers have adopted the experiment, making it trending.

However, Eitan Bernath opts to do his experiment using an agar-to-agar product, a gelatin used as a stabilizing and thickening agent in various dairy-free and vegan recipes.

In the original recipe and many times replicated to make the fried water, Jonathan Marcus used calcium alginate as a membrane to hold water in a semi-solid state. Later he covered the globules with egg yolk, flour and panko breadcrumbs and then throw them into the fryer.

“This is potentially very dangerous,” warns Marcus in the video, explaining that: “If water leaks while the sphere is frying in hot oil, it can explode sending boiling oil everywhere. Do not attempt without proper safety precautions. Do not consume until cool or you may burn. Also, they don’t taste particularly good. “

Then in late 2020 there is a chemical engineer on YouTube who has managed to freeze an electrical spark in solid iceAmong other things, he wanted to recreate the recipe for fried water and show how it works, it is James Orgill, who runs the channel “The Action Lab.”

Both Jonathan Marcus, Eitan Bernath and James Orgill have described that fried water is not a pleasant tasting “food”, which tends to be bland, salty and slimy.

Although it is evident that this preparation is not carried out looking for a tasty dish as a result. Trying to do so can be fun for some people, but it can lead to an accident with disastrous and painful consequences such as severe burns.

