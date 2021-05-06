Friday’s match program in Madrid, with Nadal in the quarterfinals

The Mutua Madrid Open brings together the men’s ATP Masters 1000 and the women’s WTA 1000 at the Caja Mágica facilities in the Spanish capital.

You can follow the tournament on television on Teledeporte and Movistar + (on #Vamos and Movistar + Deportes). Also Mundo Deportivo narrates live the best matches of the competition.

This Friday, May 7, special follow-up to the clash between Rafael Nadal and the winner of Zverev-Evans, quarter-finals and not before 3:00 p.m.

These are the official hours:

ORDER OF PLAY FRIDAY, MAY 7

Manolo Santana Stadium (1:00 p.m.)

Dominic Thiem (Aut / 3) -John Isner (USA)

(not before 3:00 p.m.)

Rafa Nadal (Esp / 1) -Alexander Zverev (Ale / 5)

(not before 7:00 p.m.)

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) -Casper Ruud (Nor)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita / 8) -Cristian Garín (Chi / 16)