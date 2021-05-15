Friday’s green does not beat weekly red: Wall Street closes the week with losses

Wall street tries to overcome the fear of inflation and has closed with strong rises, of more than 2% in the Nasdaq, after the notable declines registered during the first three sessions of the week. Investors continue to mull over the bad inflation data for the month of April in the United States, which has stressed global stock markets due to the market’s fear of an inflationary spiral that will force the Fed to withdraw its monetary stimulus earlier than expected. The strong increases of the last two days have not been enough to save the week and the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 have fallen by about 1% in the weekly calculation while the declines in the Nasdaq have been around 2%.

As published by FundNews, market ‘strong hands’ are advising to buy on corrections, since they share the view of the Fed that prices will rise temporarily for a few months, then return to a downward path in the latter part of the year. Not everyone thinks the same, but for the moment that is the opinion of the consensus.

For its part, the Federal Reserve has already begun its ‘campaign’ to curb market fear after the historic rebound in the April inflation in the US up to 4.2%, on its biggest monthly rise since September 2008.

The governor of the central bank, Christopher waller, said rates will not rise until authorities see inflation above target for a long time or until there is excessively high inflation.

In addition, he commented that the Fed will need to see several more months of data to calibrate long-term inflation expectations. He also stressed that there is only a temporary “mismatch” between the growing demand for workers and people’s willingness / ability to get a job.

The president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, Loretta mester, states that “we are really focused on inflation expectations. We see inflation above 2% this year and then it will go down again. We should expect month-to-month volatility in the data“.

Although there are already analysts who anticipate a withdrawal of stimulus by the Fed earlier than expected. Berenberg state that “the Fed is already behind the curve and his public statements that inflation is temporary and his disdain for the risks of higher inflation seem inconsistent with economic reality. We hope that the data for the next few months will force the Fed to change its tone and, in late summer, the central bank signals that it will start to reduce its asset purchases“.

On the economic agenda, the April retail sales, the Industrial production Yet the Consumer Confidence from University of Michigan preliminary may.

Retail sales have been worse than expected and have been below consensus. “A partial correction in underlying sales it was always probable after the March jump, triggered by the latest round of stimulus, a rebound from the February storm and, perhaps, the start of Easter, “explain the experts at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

For its part, Consumer Confidence from University of Michigan, in its preliminary data for May, has dropped unexpectedly, indicating that the economy will not recover as quickly as expected. The inflation expectationsIn addition, they have reached maximums since 2011.

The Petroleum West texas rises 2% to $ 65.05, while the euro it appreciates 0.5% and changes to $ 1.2137. In addition, the profitability of the 10-year American bond relaxes to 1.64% and the ounce of gold up 0.8% to $ 1,840. Finally, the bitcoin it rises 3% to $ 50,620 after Thursday’s sharp correction.