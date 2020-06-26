Give you the … ahem, sorry … I welcome you to this new #FridayRetro. As you surely know, we are talking about arcade games, the ones that marked our childhood and adolescence, and that we continue to long for.

One of the companies that published the most arcade titles that eventually became classics was Taito. That blue triangle crossed by a sphere became a frequent image of that time. Every time I see him, I can’t help but remember the moments I spent in the much-mentioned pharmacy. If you don’t know which pharmacy I’m talking about, you need to see more bax … and read my previous texts. Among the jewels that this Japanese company distributed, but founded by a Ukrainian (Michael Kogan), is Insector X, a title that always caught my attention and became a kind of guilty pleasure for me. I remember that he did have some followers, but he was not that popular. Since then, it began to have that tendency to prefer games outside the mainstream.

A tiny world

In Insector X you control a bug-sized boy named Kai. Your mission is to save the world from insects from a Praying Mantis that serves as the queen of evil. It is a vertical shooter in which you navigate 5 worlds with large structures that let you see how small you are. After all, these are insects, although many wear gloves and shoes. To achieve his mission, Kai is equipped with a pair of wings, a main weapon that can be improved by taking a few capsules with the letter P and a secondary weapon that changes at random, but which is almost always very useful, especially with enemies that are at ground level.

At the end of each world you find a great insect (with the exception of the spider), being the most difficult to defeat the previously mentioned Mantis. As usually happens in this type of battle, memorizing the opponent’s movements is very important. With a little trial and error, you can win. The path to the boss has always been much more complicated for me than the boss himself. The number of enemies is considerable, plus not all of them appear from right to left on the screen, but they can surprise you from any direction. Again, it’s about trial and error, but it’s an interesting challenge. If you don’t eliminate a group of enemies soon, they can get closer together and fill the screen with small bullets, making it increasingly difficult to find a safe place and survive the projectile rain.

Not everything is shooting, you must also learn to dodge

Insector X has cartoonish overtones that always remind me of Katy the caterpillar or Maya the Bee. In fact, my friends and I baptized the game as « the one with the little bee ». For a long time I thought that it was a bee, until I discovered that it was not, but beyond that, I played it as much as I could. I would have loved to have added more levels, although I understand that the conditions of that time were more suitable for short games. Despite the fact that the end does feel announced, when you finish it you are left with the impression that the food was not complete, like the dessert was missing or even something more substantial as a main course.

Other versions

Although I consider that there is no better option than the arcade one, I must say that the other 2 existing ones defend themselves quite a bit, especially that of Sega Genesis, which is closer to what Hot-B, the developer studio, originally wanted. In this case the setting is more realistic and cyborg-style insects are presented. The music is also different, apart from the handling of weapons and some segments of the different stages. The action feels much faster and falls far short of the most innocent and colorful original concept. This is not bad, but it is worth a lot as an alternative and to go deeper into the saga. Something worth noting about this title is that the Praying Mantis looks much more intimidating and detailed than the original. It’s a great game.

Bosses look more threatening and detailed

The Famicom delivery, despite the dilution caused by technical limitations, also has its charm. What caught my attention the most was the difficulty, which is adjustable, but in its highest mode it really gets complicated. It does not surprise me, since it is an exclusive title of the Japanese market. Another detail to highlight is the music, which is adapted to the MIDI style so characteristic of the 8-bit era, but it is very attached to the melodies that we can hear in the arcade format. In this case, the last boss is not the Praying Mantis, but a character that somewhat resembles Dr. Wily from Mega Man. He feels out of place, but we already know how our Japanese brothers spend them. Something curious is that, when arriving with a boss, the background disappears turning completely black. I assume it is due to a memory saving issue on the cartridge.

There is no bottom, but boy is there a way

Where to play it currently?

The arcade version is included in the Taito Legends 2 collection, available for PS2, Xbox and PC. Those of Famicom and Sega Genesis can be obtained online in the stores you already know or in a tianguis. In addition to the original installment, I highly recommend Genesis, which is arguably the most dynamic of the 3.

I am pleased that you have reached this point in the text. What do you think of this tour we are doing through some arcade classics?