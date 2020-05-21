The May issue is now available in PDF format, and is downloadable for free by clicking here.

This is Betsy Palmer, a seasoned actress at Actor’s Studio who worked with John Ford, Paddy Chayefsky and Tenneessee Williams and, according to her, had an affair with James Dean. Recalling an episode that happened to him in the late 1970s, he recounted the following: “I had a Mercedes and it broke down on a Connecticut highway. So I said to myself, ‘I need a new car.’ I went looking for one and fell in love with a Volkswagen Scirocco. I wanted a nice little car like that. My agent called me and asked, ‘Do you want to make a movie?’ Est Great! ’I said. “So I can pay for the car.” And he added: “But I have to tell you one thing: it is a horror movie.” When the script came to me and I read it, I thought, ‘What a piece of shit!’ But I also thought: ‘No one is going to see this movie. It will be released, it will be forgotten and I can buy my Scirocco. ’

The movie was called Friday the 13th, grossed sixty million dollars with a budget of 550,000, and created a franchise that has, to date, twelve films, a television series, video games, and merchandising and has grossed more than 500 million at the box office. In Spain it was released on June 13, 40 years ago, classified “S” for its violence and with a critique in EL PAÍS by Ángel S. Harguindey, quite funny and benevolent: “The important thing is not to give the viewer a break. The film does not it has another purpose, it is a means and an end in itself. […] In Franco’s times it would have been prohibited. The OJE [siglas de Organización Juvenil Española, de ideas conservadoras] I would not have accepted the message. The inhabitants of El Escorial, after the experiences of the young Nazis and the young and strong, will show solidarity with the murderer. “

Friday the 13th, it was called: if it is important to start with your name it is because that is where its creators started. The director Sean S. Cunningham, who more than prestige craved money, devised an appealing title for a commercial film surprised that no one had used it before (he was wrong: there is a 1933 British film and a Thomas W. Lawson novel called the same) . He then paid for a full page in Variety (historical weekly on the entertainment industry) to promote it as “the scariest movie ever made.” All this when there was no movie, no script, no cast, no financing. He may have been greedy and cynical, but Hollywood was not built on other foundations. The inspiration was Halloween Night, John Carpenter’s 1978 movie made with a $ 300,000 budget that ended up raising $ 70 million. “The biggest influence I got from that movie,” director Sean S. Cunningham told writer David Grove in the book Making Friday the 13th, “was the title. It was such a good title that even if they had made a bad movie it would have been a success. ”

James Dean and Betsy Palmer, who would end up playing the killer from ‘Friday the 13th’ five years later, in an episode of the CBS series ‘Danger’ in 1953. .

They soon found investors (some guys who had a chain of cinemas in Boston and, above all, wanted to sell tickets) and a screenwriter (Victor Miller, who came from the world of soap operas and, therefore, managed the most important thing for a popcorn film: the structure). Miller wrote a script that complied with all the rules and cliches Cunningham pointed out: Young attractive men in a place where there is no adult supervision die horribly. And where is there no adult? At a campsite! But there are also children there, what do we do with the children? In a camp that has not yet opened its doors! Friday the 13th, the title already had a plot.

The fears of each generation have not only been represented in fiction, they have also been purged and appeased in it. In a few decades someone will analyze what cinema emerged from the covid-19 pandemic, it will study how a paralyzed and confined world reacted to terror to the virus with terror in fiction

And it was as simple as a horror story that anyone can tell about a bonfire: the young monitors of a summer camp are dying less than a madman with a machete. And that’s it. Would you look for Freudian overtones in something as crude as Friday the 13th? Well there are, they are everywhere. They are in the air, for example: the famous soundtrack by Harry Manfredini that seems to imitate whispers is actually repeating the syllables “Kill, kill, ma, ma” (that is, “Kill them, mom!”). Because although the one who took fame was the famous Jason, that brown beast with a hockey mask, the assassin of the first installment, that crazy man we talked about, was his mother. For the first time in the slasher genre (from “slash”, court, which calls the subgenre of psychopaths carving youngsters), who killed without remorse and viciously was a woman. Not just a woman: Jason’s mother looked like a respectable lady in sky blue knit sweater and lacquer-topped architectural make-up, the kind that had ever appeared with a knife on screen just to cut an action turkey thanks.

The killer on Friday the 13th, played by Betsy Palmer (the one who thought no one would see the movie and could buy a car, who died in 2015 at the age of 88), kills to avenge the death of her son Jason, who drowned in the lake of the camp years before when being neglected by two monitors who were making love. At the end of the film, after killing nine young men, the only survivor, Alice, cuts off her head. But with the film becoming a worldwide hit, the producers wanted more, and with the villain headed, the only chance was to bring Jason himself back to life. Hadn’t he really drowned? Or had he drowned and been resurrected? Does not matter. The intention was to create a profitable saga and, after reviving him in the second installment and putting a hockey mask on the third, one of the definitive icons of contemporary terror was born. Jason was an orphan, a virgin, probably sexless, a lost oedipal, gross as a plow, a killing machine, and a dark bloke, in short, who has literally turned his mother into a fetish (part two has his head on a altar).

Do you hear it The famous Harry Manfredini soundtrack for Friday the 13th actually says ‘Kill, Kill, ma, ma’, that is, “Kill them, kill them, mom!”

In the Olympus of contemporary horror icons, Jason has a special place. So loquacious and sly, Freddie Krueger (from the Nightmare on Elm Street saga) was an assassin aware of his self-parody that he was said to read Kafka in his spare time. Michael Myers (from the Halloween saga), with a completely white mask and slow and elegant movements, had some British phlegm, was the murderer that Merchant and Ivory would have imagined had they created a slasher. In this sense, Jason is the most effective, fast and pleasant killer for the senses of the spectator of the genre. And in its own way, the most American: free from a cultural or mythological past (Freddie or Michael got fed up with telling us about their life and family tree in their respective franchises), free from annoying interventionists like parents or the police (who hardly appear throughout the franchise), Jason only existed to kill quickly, well, profitably, and dramatically.

“One must wonder if the ritual shared by slasher subcategory horror movies is not ultimately the punishment of sexually active teens, but rather a rite of dysfunctional initiation: the contemplation and collective representation of the murder of children through through media-driven premature sex ”

David J. Skal, author of ‘Monster Show’

In the entire franchise more than 190 people have been loaded (so far). Freddie killed in his dreams and left a Shakespearean ground. Michael killed in those perfect and aligned houses so typical of triumph in the suburbs, and left, if anything, Polanski’s own rereading of the demons of the community. But Jason kills in the forest, without sense, without reason, without his own style. Of all, it is the most atavistic. And, according to the numbers (it was until 2018 the most profitable horror saga in history) the one we like the most. Why?

Being scared is fun

The analysis of why we like terror is one of the most fertile in film theory and the genre, of course, is the one that speaks most faithfully about a place and a moment. Attending horror in a controlled and fictional setting is a balmy experience in the midst of real horror. “The way our brains relax after watching a horror movie is tremendously enjoyable from a neurochemical point of view,” Katherine Brownlowe of Ohio University told Bustle. “That is because the release of dopamine related to the brain response from the parasympathetic system causes a great sense of well-being.”

That is a scientific explanation, but the sociological one always gives more of itself. The fears of each generation have not only been represented in fiction, they have also been purged and appeased in it. Wes Craven, master of the genre, dedicated an entire film to this possibility, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), a kind of delirious Eight and a Half where the original Nightmare cast on Elm Street realized that, with the villain Freddie Krueger killed in fiction, the terror that had been controlled and contained on the screen spread throughout the real world.

What terrain was conducive to placing a few young men left without parental supervision? A summer camp. Thus was born ‘Friday the 13th’. Cordon Press

In a few decades someone will analyze which cinema emerged from the covid-19 pandemic, it will study how a paralyzed and confined world reacted to terror to the virus with terror in fiction. And it will not be with movies precisely about viruses or pandemics, because the horror genre, like dreams, encodes, ritualizes and transforms everything that frightens us to return it aestheticized and digestible.

Haunted houses, vampires, devilish possessions, aliens, or monsters have reflected fear of the housing crisis, economic collapse, AIDS, abortion, the rise of feminism, communists, or environmental disaster. But what exactly did this slasher craze reflect that, in the late 1970s, 1980s, and late 1990s, masked killers triumphed in the movies who cruelly and randomly killed hot teens like a steakhouse? The simplest theory is that they represent a punishment of sex: on Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, The Train of Terror, A Bloody Valentine, Prom Night, The Rosemary Killer and other jewels of the genre, the one who fucks dies . As simple as that. The heroin that survives is the one that has remained chaste.

Friday the 13th is one of the first commercial films in which gore joins fear. In Psychosis, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, or Halloween Night death was stylish, rhythmic, sometimes even beautiful, but on Friday the 13th it is bloody, explicit, and painful. Bodies mutilate, bleed, deform, suffer

It is tempting to fall into that somewhat Puritan analysis. In David J. Skal’s Monster Show essay (one of the two best published books on the subject), the author takes it for a spin: “One must wonder if the ritual shared by slasher subcategory horror movies Ultimately, it is not the punishment of sexually active adolescents, but rather a dysfunctional initiation rite: the contemplation and collective representation of the murder of children through premature sex promoted by the media. ”

Stephen King is more practical. In his essay Danza Macabra (the other best essay on terror, both were edited in Spain by Valdemar) he praises fear as something that exists above analysis and interpretations and reiterates that a classic and simple horror story like Friday the 13th “does not it aspires to reflect a symbolic beauty, nor to portray its time, nor the human mind or spirit. The horror is simply there, regardless of any definition or rationalization. ” Indeed it does not aspire to do it: Friday the 13th it only aspired to make its creators rich (finally, thanks to the royalties from all the sequels and merchandising, it did not make them only rich, it made them millionaires), but history ends up rewriting any cultural product of success, even one with as little intention of transcending as this one had.

The famous murderer of the ‘Halloween’ saga, Michael Myers, in a promotional image of ‘Halloween 4: the return of Michael Myers’. .

Perhaps the crumb of Friday the 13th is not in its plot, but in something as unusual and secondary as makeup and special effects. One of the keys to the success of this film, and one of the aspects in which it was invested the most (no one charged too much for working on it, not even some debuting actors including Kevin Bacon and one of Bing Crosby’s sons) , were the visual effects. That allowed creating shocking images such as that of a young woman with a bleeding and slanted throat, another with a hack in the middle of the face, Kevin Bacon with a knife protruding from his throat (the murderer nails him from under the mattress in which he is hiding What an aim) or the murderer herself, in the end, beheaded by Alice, the heroine of the film. It was all the work of Tom Savini, a Hollywood makeup effects legend whose story helps us come up with a third theory about what this whole number really means and why it was so successful.

Savini (Pennsylvania, 1946), obsessed since childhood with Lon Chaney, star of Universal’s horror movies of the thirties, dreamed of creating makeup and special effects, but ended up studying photography in Fort Monmouth and being sent to the Vietnam War as a combat photographer. “Vietnam left me screwed, like everyone else who was there, but contributed to my work,” acknowledged David Grove on Making Friday the 13th. “When I did Friday the 13th my head was full of images that I had seen in Vietnam, of those war wounds that were not the type of wounds and blood that you saw in horror movies. I think that’s why the public was so impressed with what they saw. “

Friday the 13th is one of the first commercial films in which gore joins fear. In Psychosis, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Halloween night death was stylish, rhythmic, sometimes beautiful, but on Friday the 13th it is bloody, explicit, and painful. Bodies mutilate, bleed, deform, suffer. The youth who saw Friday the 13th was not the same as the elegant Psychosis: they were the ones who had seen the bloody images of Vietnam on television, who enjoyed the sadistic punk paraphernalia and grew up hearing about nuclear terror at home. In this environment, Friday the 13th is not exactly escapist (a musical is escapist, not this), but it is comforting: faced with an uncertain future, these films showed youth that knowing the rules, one could survive.

In the eighth installment of the saga, the murderer Jason Vorhees landed in New York. Paramount took the opportunity to create this curious poster in which Jason destroys the famous “I love New York” poster designed in the 1970s by Milton Glaser. Cordon Press

Thus, all the films on Friday the 13th are a comfortable and familiar place for the viewer, a happy and safe place, in some way. It’s easy to know the rules because exactly the same thing happens in all of them. There is going to be a murder, on average, every seven minutes, and the girl who appears in the first scene is the one who will survive in the last because she is the only list as the viewer. That predictability and that cadence are addictive. Human beings are addicted to routine, we shape our life around it, and what any Friday 13th installment offers us is pure routine: a joke, a dust, a death. A joke, a powder, a death. So for 90 minutes. The Friday the 13th saga also discovered something vital for the contemporary film industry: that what the genre film fan wants is to see the same movie over and over again. And the Friday the 13th saga is exactly that: the same movie shot twelve times.

With an average budget for delivery of just three million dollars, all the films in the saga only made about fifteen or twenty in the United States. There was no need for promotion: the fan base that yearned to see Jason do the same thing again was enough. It was a round business. There is nothing more faithful than a dog and, after that, a fan of the horror genre.

Is there a future for the Friday the 13th franchise? It’s been eleven years since his last installment was released, which was more than a sequel. Much has been said about a new installment, but it was never formalized. Halloween, the saga that was always the second in monetary terms, advanced to Friday the 13th on the right with the worldwide success of its last installment in 2018 (which gave it the title of the most successful horror saga in history). But that made sense: with the return of the great star of the genre Jamie Lee Curtis and an undisguised subtext about a group of women who defend themselves from a stalker and raise their voices after forty years of silence, it was defined as the great movie of terror of the post-me era too.

Does Jason, a killer without conscience, past or future, fit into the 21st century? Today the world is different and the enemy is invisible and microscopic, but the atavistic terror represented by a masked murderer and such a story is timeless. So is his conclusion: that you can survive by knowing some basic rules. Perhaps the great horror movie about the coronavirus will emerge when we meet yours.

