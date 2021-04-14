“Friday is like a final”

04/14/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

The Center d’Esports Sabadell faces the last eight league games in a delicate situation. The permanence follows shot, only three points separate the harlequins from the permanence, but each time there is less margin. Despite everything, the Sabadell dressing room only thinks about what concerns them without thinking about the results of their direct rivals.

“We focus on ourselves. When the day ends, you do look at the classification and analyze, but from the start we only think of us & rdquor ;, commented Edgar Hernández. After not being able to pass the draw against Cartagena, those of Antonio Hidalgo visit a Fuenlabrada that is in the middle zone of the classification.

“On Friday we have to get the three points that are very important. It will be a very difficult game. The group knows they have to give a little more than they are giving & rdquor ;, said the forward Gavá. What they do not believe in the Center d’Esports is that their rival this Friday, trained by the way by a former harlequin like José Luis Oltra, comes out relaxed.

“There are still 24 points left and I doubt that Fuenlabrada will go out to play the game relaxed & rdquor; pointed out an Edgar who gave the key to get the maximum points from here to the end of the league, “You have to play an almost perfect match. We can no longer make mistakes in attack or defense and we have to be forceful in both areas & rdquor ;.

Jaime misses the game due to suspension after being sent off last day against Leganés.