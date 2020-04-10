The rats, by Vinicius Soares with the setting and direction of the composer Guillermo Vega Fischer

The experimental musical Las Ratas, by Vinicius Soares with the setting and direction of the composer Guillermo Vega Fischer, will be available for free streaming via this Friday from 8:30 p.m., when an interview with the person in charge of the music, the translation and direction of Las Ratas will be broadcast. At 21:00 the show will begin through the accounts of Instagram and the channel Youtube from the Solís Theater in Montevideo.

Synopsis: A family lives in a cellar, locked up. They fear something they do not know, an evil that permeates the external side, a plague. Rationality was lost, there is only the melancholic memory and the fight for survival in ghettos, caves, cellars. Trapped and polluted by individualistic brilliance, the family subsists in the sad reality coming from a world devastated by the neoliberal perspective: they will all die together, or fight each other so that only one survives. Misery, hunger, fear and chaos mix in a dissonant way when the figure that comes from outside makes the deepest feelings of each one more evident.

The Ministry of Culture of the Nation and the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication invite the Festival at Home, a federal agenda of solidarity and free recitals with the purpose of being closer, to be a bridge with the public. Artists from all over the country will share their live music in a solid way.

The Festival at Home can be enjoyed every day between 18:00 and 20:00 through the Contar platform, Culture Sharing and the social networks of each artist.

Personalities like Chango Spasiuk, Lito Vitale, Alejandro Lerner, Micaela Chauque, Seba Ibarra, Loli Molina, Maria Pien, Soy Rada, Javier Malosetti and Bruno AriasThey are some of the figures that will go through the Festival at home.

Felipe Pigna in #CulturaenCasa

The historian and writer, Felipe Pigna, will give a talk at 18:00 in streaming on IGTV of the Modern Museum in which the outstanding activity of the week will be, where they invite the public to reflect on identity, common good and borders, taking as a trigger the work Bandera, by Sergio Avello.

In times of pandemic, national borders and everything they contain and exclude take on a decisive dimension in the possibility or not of surviving the virus. It is time to ask ourselves again: What are borders and what are they for? The idea of ​​the Nation or Homeland as a common place, as a space for the common good. Loneliness and among all. The flag and the figure of Manuel Belgrano: how they are updated in 2020.

Movie theater: “The Library of Forgotten Books”

The distributor CDI Flims releases unpublished films so that they can be enjoyed in every home. In this way, viewers will have the opportunity to see the best and most outstanding European cinema art in a rental format from the company’s platform.

The library of forgotten books, is a French film starring Fabrice Luchini and Camille Cottin, recently released in theaters, which after a week on the billboard saw its continuity in theaters interrupted due to the quarantine that all Argentines must go through since mid-March.

I illustrate at home is a call to participate in an illustration contest in times of quarantine that will award the winner with $ 20,000. The contest rules and conditions can be read at this link where the illustrations can also be uploaded.

The jury is made up of Daniel Roldán, Florencia Capella, Josefina Schargorodsky, Javier Reboursin and the users, who can vote for their favorite works from the award Instagram account.

The call is organized by Grupo Heterónimos and Una Brecha, and has the support of the Cátedra Roldán (FADU – UBA) and the Postgraduate in Professional Illustration (FADU – UBA).

Illustrators (professionals, students or enthusiasts) over 18 years of age, of any nationality who are resident in Argentina, may participate. Participation is free and without commercial purposes, and it is not necessary that the illustrations be unpublished, but that they be individual and that are associated with the context of social isolation and quarantine.