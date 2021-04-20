Frida’s father assures that Alejandra Guzmán was also a victim of sexual abuse

“Alejandra told me that she was sexually abused by someone close to her family, so they didn’t tell me. [después de este hecho] has not had the empathy that his daughter has declared something like that of her father [Enrique Guzmán]Not having run to see her … If it’s true or not, I’m going to see my daughter.

I hoped that with this interview [con Adela Micha] He will take advantage of a moment of lucidity to see that his daughter is crying out for an approach. May I apologize for what he has done ”, commented Pablo Moctezuma in the program First hand, hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Regarding the accusations of domestic violence, Frida Sofía’s father assured that they are totally false. “I did not hit her, I defended myself against her,” he said. “This is really crazy, this woman making these stupid accusations, because we know Alejandra, she is a public figure who has not stopped having problems with everything all her life. the world.

Alejandra is a person who takes a rompope and becomes the Cybernetic: beatings to flight attendants; They have taken it down from planes, ships, trains; They have run her out of hotels. I think she just stabbed a person right now, a boyfriend a month ago; she stabbed a boyfriend who was a friend of mine, who was her boyfriend too ”.