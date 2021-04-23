Frida Sofía’s uncles support her version and give her full support

For his part, Pedro Moctezuma said that although he is not aware that Enrique Guzmán has abused his niece, he does believe Frida’s word.

The brothers Pablo, Ximena and Pedro Moctezuma. (Instagram / Ximena Moctezuma.)

“How is a person going to lie about something like that? It is painful. It is one thing that she has psychological problems, but a girl and a human being as sensitive as she is, I don’t think she is lying. I have nothing against the lord. She is simply my niece and I will always defend my niece. I believe that Frida is telling the truth ”, assured the socialite and businessman to Ventaneando.

Pedro expressed his wish that this matter be resolved away from the courts. “Hopefully yes, an agreement is reached. That this stopped being painful and so media because now, even I came out muddy. It did something very unpleasant to me, “he commented.