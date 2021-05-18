Frida Sofía’s opinion of Luis Miguel and his relationship with Las Pinal

Frida Sofía’s opinion of Luis Miguel and his relationship with the Pinals | Instagram

The daughter of the Alejandra Guzman, who raises his voice again and does so when commenting on the relationship that existed between Luis Miguel, his mother and Stephanie Salas. Is this what Frida Sofía said?

With me this disgusting chain breaks.

In the midst of the strong controversy that has emerged lately about the latest legal actions that Alejandra Guzmán took to disinherit her daughter, Frida sofia, the young woman now thinks of the issue that has targeted two of the women in her family, her cousin Stephanie Salas and “rocker“.

In the middle of the chapters of “Luis Miguel: The Series“, the close relationship between the” Sol de México “and two of the members of the Pinals was revealed, not only Stephanie Salas but also Alejandra Guzmán according to whitewashing the scenes of Netflix fiction.

Now, it is Frida Sofía herself who speaks and reveals her position in the face of the strong controversies unleashed by one of the episodes of the acclaimed plot that captures the life of the interpreter of “Until You Forget Me.”

I dedicate them to all those who say that I am spoiled for speaking “pests” about my family … If the truth sucks … it’s not my request * “.

Frida Sofía, who has distinguished herself by openly addressing the relationship and details of her life alongside her mother, one of the greatest figures in the show, placing her and her family in the spotlight. He revealed his position on this issue.

It was through her Instagram stories, Frida Sofía Guzmán, who took up her Instagram account @ifridag, to address her opinion about this issue, her statements would not surprise the users of the platform or anyone who has been to the both of his past statements.

The young woman who just in 2020, said she would follow the artistic career of her famous family, also shared an image with a note that reads: “LUIS MIGUEL between Alejandra Guzmán and Stephanie Salas.”

With both of them at the same time, followed by this, Frida wrote in capital letters: THIS DISGUSTING CHAIN ​​IS BREAKING WITH ME

In this way, Frida Sofía continues to express her dissatisfaction with the Guzmán Pinal family, after no member of her maternal family supported her after publicly denouncing that her grandfather touched her when she was a child.

It should be remembered that it was several weeks ago that Frida Sofía, who also decided to withdraw the surname “Guzmán”, pointed out that her grandfather, the singer Enrique Guzmán, had touched her improperly when she was a child.

Luis Miguel’s series unveils romance with Alejandra Guzmán

It was one of the surprises that one of the first episodes of Luis Miguel: The Series gave after a scene the singer revealed that he had something else with his daughter’s aunt, “The Queen of Hearts”, Alejandra Guzmán Pinal.

For years it would have been speculated that the so-called “Sol de México” and Alejandra Guzmán had a romance along with the fleeting relationship with Stephanie Salas, it was in one of the episodes of the Netflix plot, that the “star king” would make a reference about Silvia Pinal’s daughter.

It should be reiterated that the journalist Claudia de Icaza would have told details of the alleged relationship in her unauthorized book “Luis Miguel: The Great Solitary, 24 Years Later”, where she explains how the romance was between the two leading figures of music.

If Luis Miguel threw a trip with Stephanie and then they returned and took Alejandra Guzmán, I mean, that was not serious, with both at the same time, Claudia de Icaza mentioned during an interview “Without filter: Special Luis Miguel, from Telemundo .