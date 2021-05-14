Frida Sofía’s father reveals that Alejandra Guzmán took her daughter out of her will – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Pablo Moctezuma, Alejandra Guzmán’s ex-partner and Frida Sofía’s father, assures that the rocker took her first-born daughter out of her will. For this reason, the restaurant businessman denies that his daughter is taking revenge after her mother’s decision.

“I find out that Alejandra took her out of the inheritance, that has been worth three peanuts for Frida, that is not the problem here. They are not apartments, they are not cars, I would love if she would really take a step back (Alejandra) and listen to what her daughter has to say a little, ”Pablo began to talk.

As for the legal issue that they will face against Enrique Guzmán, “obviously I cannot comment on that because a procedure is being carried out that is required to take this to the last consequences,” he said.

And about the change of his daughter’s surname, who is now called Frida Sofía Moctezuma in her social networks, “you don’t know the taste, many years ago we were going to do it, but it was a complicated issue. Even Dona Silvia (Pinal) was going to help us… ”, he mentioned.

“The fact is that we had a discussion, there Alejandra ran with her father, that was Enrique Guzmán’s advice, and they registered her … There they took away her identity as such,” he explained.

And about the alleged physical violence that occurred in his relationship with Alejandra, “everything is a lie, I am not a batterer … We were young and Alejandra is very aggressive, and very strong,” he explained. With everything and the legal dispute that is looming with Don Enrique, Moctezuma wants his daughter and mother to quarrel, “nothing would give me more pleasure because I know that they both love each other … I don’t like anyone to suffer.”