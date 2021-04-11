Frida Sofía’s father goes against Enrique Guzmán, defends his daughter | INSTAGRAM

After the strong statements that Frida Sofía made about his grandfather, Enrique Guzman, the reactions were immediate, and to defend himself, the singer clarified that he has never attacked his granddaughter and now he is the Frida’s father, Pablo Moctezuma who spoke about it.

In a recent interview Moctezuma showed his position regarding the statements made by his daughter about what she experienced when she was a child by her grandfather, the businessman mentioned that he blindly believes in her words and did not hesitate to attack her father. Alejandra Guzman.

“Surprised by all this that has come to light, these new strong statements from my daughter towards this man, which obviously I have no doubt and I support Frida one hundred percent. I was with her in Miami and we talked about the other abuses that he has unfortunately suffered, but of this I had no idea. He was afraid to tell me and if he had known, I think that if he had seen this man, I don’t know what would have happened ”, a signal to the media, he also mentioned that he and Mr. Guzmán have never had a good relationship, he also assured that his break with Alejandra Guzmán was largely for him.

“This man has always been unpleasant, a lustful man, he has been an abuser all his life. I am not a bit surprised and the interview he gave yesterday makes me feel sorry for being suffered and that my daughter does not remember, I think that he is the one who does not remember. He is a nefarious person, we have never liked each other ”, he assured.

In the same way, he openly gave a message to the general public: “I want all the people to know, I am on the sidelines of this, but there comes a time when you have to defend what you want, I love Frida and I always wanted to be with her. . It was stolen from me, he was the one who incited my daughter to be robbed and they put the surname Guzmán. We lived together, we had a fight, I love Alejandra very much and she has many problems due to her parents’ behavior ”.

He continued in this way: “You dare to talk about my daughter if she remembers and I have no doubt. I could count many things, but I don’t want to victimize more to Alejandra, it is this man’s great fault for how abusive he is. A large part of the addictions is his fault, this man intoxicated her, I know that. Alejandra left her house upside down, before there was no affection. This man would not let go of her, instead of taking care of his daughter he would put her back and I say it openly, he would lower her money ”.

Likewise, when he was questioned about what he would have done if he had known before what Enrique Guzmán did to Frida Sofía, to which he replied with very strong testimonies: “I m @ to, I put out his eyes.”

In addition, I clarify that Frida is armed to take, so she is very proud of her for having brought everything to light, and in this way she joins all the people who with closed eyes support her, in addition, she confessed that he did not I had an idea of ​​what happened.

“I tell him that he has to put down that backpack because you will never heal and until two weeks ago he told me about the abuse suffered by the people that Alejandra took to his house, but not by this man,” said Pablo.

Finally, Moctezuma sent a direct message to Mr. Guzmán and mentioned that for now he does not know if his daughter can exercise legal lessons against her grandfather, however, he asserts that everything falls under its own weight and that he will have to face reality of his actions, “I want to say a lot to him, but I don’t think it’s good to say it in public. He’s a little guy and he’s going to pay for what he did ”.