Frida Sofía’s father confirms that Alejandra Guzmán removed her from her will

After Frida publicly denounced her grandfather Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse as a child, the version circulated that her statements arose as a result of the singer’s decision to remove her from the list of beneficiaries of her inheritance.

In this regard, Pablo Moctezuma confirmed that the version of the will is true, but denied that this is the cause for which Frida confessed the alleged sexual abuse that she experienced at the hands of her famous grandfather.

Beatriz Pasquel and Pablo Moctezuma have offered all their support to Frida Sofía. (Instagram / Frida Sofía)

“I find out that Alejandra took her away from the inheritance … that is worth three peanuts for Frida, that is not the problem here, they are not apartments, they are not cars … I would really like it to be, [Alejandra] take a step back and listen more to what your daughter has to say “Pablo Moctezuma explained in an interview for the Ventaneando program.

When asked about the reason why Frida has not presented her complaint to the authorities, the former La Guzmán said: “Obviously I cannot comment on that because a whole procedure is being carried out that is required to bring all this to ultimate consequences, and I can’t make those comments ”.