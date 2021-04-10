Frida Sofía’s father breaks the silence and assures that Enrique Guzmán is abusive

The strong confrontation between Moctezuma and Enrique occurred precisely the day that Frida was removed from their side: “I arrived from work, Alejandra was not at her best, with Frida very young, I made a claim that she could not hold her like this. Frida … that happened to something else and she spoke to her dad.

“This man threatened me and makes me laugh a lot, I waited for him, he never arrived and while Alejandra left behind, he (Enrique) already had a house for him, which he sold to him, ready. When this problem happened, then I went on a trip and When I returned she left the house where we lived together, that my mother gave it to her and she went to be a neighbor of the man “, revealed Pablo.

Love was born after fame

Moctezuma wanted to make it clear that the relationship between Alejandra and Enrique Guzmán as father and daughter was not the best until she achieved fame as a singer because at the beginning of her career she did not support her, despite having the necessary connections in the field. musical.

Enrique Guzmán spoke yesterday on the TV Azteca program ‘Ventaneando’. (Special)

“Alejandra made her way by herself and as soon as she becomes famous, the great affection of this man arrives, there yes, cars, houses make him … horrible, so she went to this man’s house and signed checks, he is a scammer to be honest He is an unpleasant person, I have never liked him and I have never liked him, “said the businessman.

Pablo emphasized that the problems that the rocker has, in terms of addictions, it is not possible for the singer to attribute them to Frida, when he is guilty: “I love Alejandra very much, but I think she has problems as a result of her behavior. her parents, especially her father, he encouraged her a lot, she went with him and went back ‘all the way’.

“A large part of the addictions are his fault, this man, I know, Alejandra left her house ‘upside down’. The joke is that before there was no love, until she became famous for her work and talent, and this Sir, he would not let go of her… instead of taking care of his daughter, he would ‘put her on the back’ and I say it openly, I know, he stole money from her, “he mentioned.