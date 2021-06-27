Frida Sofía would receive money to reconcile with her mother | INSTAGRAM

In a recent exclusive interview for the famed show “Tell me what you know”, the singer Frida Sofía said that on rare occasions she has been offered large amounts of money to reconcile with her mother, the singer Alejandra GuzmánHowever, he accepts that if one day he forgives her it will be totally from the heart.

With a strong message he affirmed: “I am not selling myself, you don’t know how many times for a reconciliation they have offered me a fortune, that is, how are you going to offer me money to reconcile, that comes from the heart”, revealed the young singer.

In addition, as is her custom, Frida did not remain silent in the face of questions about whether she would have received money after the interview she offered to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in which he revealed that Enrique GuzmanHer grandfather would have touched her inappropriately when she was just a child.

You may also be interested: Laura Bozo attacks Frida Sofía: “A mother does not touch herself”

For this reason, the first-born of the rocker and the restaurant entrepreneur, Pablo Moctezuma, denied that he received money in exchange for the strong statements he made in the talk he had recently.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago, it seems, Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter is willing to reach the last consequences in order to find Justice before the acts committed by his Grandpa.

It is necessary to mention that if the criminals are credited, of course there is that possibility (go to jail), the Prosecutor’s Office and the control judge, determine, neither we, nor Sergio Mayer (how long they could be in prison, (depends on the condition of the crime, there are aggravating factors, this was when she was a minor which is an aggravating factor

According to the lawyers of the group Olea & Olea, they confirmed through a press conference that Frida Sofía filed a criminal complaint today against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán and her mother, the “queen of rock” for crimes of abuse. ! Family ol3nc! and corruption of minors.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was during a recent meeting with journalists that the defenders of the young woman shared several details that could be included in this lawsuit, which could lead the “queen of hearts” and her father to an “informal preventive prison”, this if a control judge considers it completely necessary.

In our opinion, they accredit the acts with a criminal appearance that were committed by Alejandra N and Enrique N, in recent days they have presented, considering it to be appropriate, Frida is cited for the alleged imputation

That is why I take advantage of this space to ask the CDMX justice to act accordingly, the lawyers explained

Likewise, the legal defense of Frida Sofía specified that against “La Guzmán”, possible crimes of family violence and corruption of minors would be indicated, since the only crime that does not include it is that of abuse. s3xu @ l.

It is not complicity, it is a single complaint against two people for three crimes, the Public Ministry is the one who determines if there is a crime and who committed it.

Alejandra Guzmán is related to crimes of family violence and corruption of minors, there is no direct relationship with abuse, they highlighted.