Frida Sofía will reveal her family’s secrets to Gustavo Adolfo Infante – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

One of the famous Mexican women that has caused the most controversy in recent years is Frida Sofia, daughter of singer Alejandra Guzmán.

Frida Sofía, member of the Pinal dynasty, She has had problems with her mother for years, whom she accuses, among other things, of stealing from a boyfriend.

And although lately there was a kind of reconciliation and the young woman spoke with her mother after learning that she had covid, the quarrels continue and there are still many issues to discuss after all accusations that have been given on television and social networks.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante, head of the Imagen Televisión program De Primera Mano, sat face to face in Miami with 29-year-old Frida Sofía to talk about some passages that have been quite controversial in her family and others that until now had been kept secret. , as well as clarifying aspects that, in his opinion, have been misunderstood.

Do not cover anything, do not edit anything. I am excited for you to see what is happening face to face and for you to close several cycles with me ”, Frida Sofía is heard saying in advance of the interview.

As of April 5 It will be possible to see in the program, which begins at 3:00 p.m., the young woman to open her heart and talk about stories such as when her father and grandfather Enrique Guzmán “reached the point of being both with a gun” or when they left to “Silvia Pinal out of the christening.”

It is worth mentioning that, previously, Frida Sofía had had friction with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, and even made fun of him and his show program on his social networks; situation that will give more flavor to this interview.

Source: Excelsior