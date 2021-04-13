Frida Sofía will denounce Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse, assured Gustavo Adolfo Infante – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Frida Sofía takes a step forward in the accusations she made about her grandfather Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse and that is that the businesswoman will file a criminal complaint in search of justice for her case, Infobae revealed.

According to journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter has the support of her father Pablo Moctezuma, so more details of this legal process will be known soon.

“I am in a position to tell you that Frida Sofía is going to sue, she has the support of her father and she is going to denounce him,” said the communicator this morning on the program Sale el Sol.

The statement of the communicator occurred just after Frida Sofía presented one more proof of her case on Instagram, where she published a photograph of her childhood.

In the image, he is seen hugged by his mother, but with a face of terror in the presence of his grandfather, the singer Enrique Guzmán.

“For all those who want evidence … sorry I had no way to record my grandfather’s pig groping me when I was 5 years old !!! but ONE PHOTO SAYS MORE THAN 1000 WORDS “, the young woman wrote in her last publication.

This case seems to take a legal course and is that the process of Frida Sofía is added the one that supposedly already promoted the other protagonist of the story, Enrique Guzmán.

Guzmán told TV Notes that he will close ranks with his daughter’s lawyers, so the legal fight will take place in the United States, where Frida Sofía resides.

“I will go to the last consequences. All the information is already in the hands of a lawyer in the United States, because we are going to proceed right there. In fact, I just received a letter from Alejandra’s lawyer, where she asked me not to give any more statements in this regard so as not to affect the process, ”he told the Mexican publication.

Enrique Guzmán said that they began this process to clean up their image: “She (Alejandra Guzmán) offered me the support of her lawyers because this is not fair, it is not correct, they have hurt me a lot and we have to complain. I am not a degenerate, I never have been and I do not want this stigma to remain ”.

The singer’s spirit was diminished since his granddaughter accused him of sexual abuse last week, when in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, he maintained that he was improperly touched since the age of five by his grandfather.

With this, it is known that the Guzmán Pinal family is facing one of the most rugged scandals in its history and could escalate into a legal sphere. After Frida Sofía publicly accused Enrique Guzmán of alleged sexual abuse, both parties are already analyzing taking action before the courts of the United States and Mexico, respectively.

In the interview that Frida Sofía offered to the Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the singer revealed through tears that her grandfather had sexually abused her when she was a child on numerous occasions and that even in her innocence she had come to normalize it, a situation that had caused her guilt .

“He groped me since I was 5 years old (…) The most disgusting thing of all is that when you are so young and they tell you that this is what a grandfather does to his granddaughter because he loves her, you have no idea,” he said.