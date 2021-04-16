Frida Sofía will criminally denounce her grandfather

Mezcalent Frida Sofía will file legal actions against her grandfather for sexual abuse

After pointing out her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, for alleged acts of sexual abuse against her when she was a child, Frda Sofía continues in her desire for justice to be done, and this Thursday she decided to go one step further.

The daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmán announced that she has decided to take legal action, in a move with which she hopes that her grandfather will respond criminally for the sexual assaults that the 29-year-old girl claims to have suffered since she was 5 years old.

“I hereby inform you that, with the unequaled support of my family and friends, I have made the decision to initiate legal action against various people for the facts that are public knowledge; for this, I decided to hire the services of the Oléa & Oléa law firm, which is rightly directed and presided over by graduates Xavier and Alejandro Olea Truheart “, Frida Sofía commented on her Instagram account, where she posted a statement which she titled with the word” justice ” .

The singer insists that she is not going to remain silent and is willing to take her complaints to the last consequences, because she needs to be able to be at peace knowing that the crimes that her grandfather allegedly committed against her will not go unpunished.

“I attentively request the corresponding authorities to conduct the corresponding investigations in accordance with the law and respecting the human rights of the undersigned at all times,” added Frida Sofía in her statement.

The Mexican took the opportunity to make a call to people who knew her or shared with her directly in her formation and growth process since she was a child, so that they can provide their testimony and evidence that adds to their complaints.

“If you were my psychologist, teacher or worked in my house, please contact me,” added Frida Sofía in her letter.

And ensuring that the avalanche of demonstrations of support and solidarity that her fans have shown her on social networks, has given her more strength and confidence to move forward with her complaints, Frida Sofía took the opportunity to thank them.

“To all the people who have shown me their love and support, I hereby thank you for it,” said the young woman, who has motivated the #yositecreofrida campaign, where thousands of people do not stop expressing appreciation to Frida Sofía for her complaints. .

Likewise, and in addition to the messages of support for Guzmán’s daughter, through this hagstash many netizens have shared videos showing reprehensible behavior by Enrique Guzmán, touching women and making offensive comments.

Faced with the strong denunciations of Frida Sofía, Enrique Guzmán has flatly denied them and has fully defended his innocence, while saying he is hurt and affected by the strong statements of the daughter of the Mexican singer, whom he considers his most beloved granddaughter.