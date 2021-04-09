Frida Sofía shares the support of her fans who do believe her! | Instagram

For a few days the model and singer Frida Sofía daughter of Alejandra Guzman The renowned Spanish rock celebrity began to make certain statements that immediately became a trend, which her followers have been supporting because they believe everything she has mentioned.

Currently Frida Sofía is 29 years old, she was born on March 13, 1992 in Mexico City, currently the young woman resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

For years we have known that the interpreter of “Come along“She has had certain conflicts with the Guzmán family, so she decided to move away a bit and although Alejandra Guzmán herself has wanted to get closer to her due to the great love she has for her as her mother, things apparently have not worked out the best.

Many have claimed that Frida sofia He is not well of his mental faculties, this because he has made statements that would astonish anyone, the most recent were against Enrique Guzman his grandfather and Alejandra’s father, who at the time was one of the greatest stars of music and cinema in the 60s, is for this reason the great astonishment that society has had.

However, when making certain statements and making comments on both his Instagram stories and his normal account, many of the Internet users who follow his account have decided to support it, because hundreds or perhaps thousands came to go through the same thing.

For a few hours, the young woman has been sharing in her stories some publications that have #Yositecreo, referring to certain interviews and situations in which her grandfather Enrique Guzmán appears talking about issues of abuse towards women, stating that they were to blame that men will exceed themselves.

Old publications and others are those that have been shown in support of the young singer, who affirms according to an interview that Enrique had in the Ventaneando program next to Pati Chapoy where he wondered if he would remember what he was saying because he had five years.

For this, Frida immediately shared a story in which she made reference to this comment by Silvia Pinal’s ex-husband, where in large letters and in red she wrote “Yes, I remember.”

Another thing he shared is that he decided to dare to reveal everything that had happened because many people believed him, this was the main reason to dare to say it in front of a camera, proof of this in his stories we see a long line of publications where they have cited her offering their support.

Talking about the abuse that another person and is of the same gender or opposite is always something shocking and that not only can be mentioned from one day to the next, many people go through long processes to be able to overcome it and there were also certain Internet users who criticized her for the fact of wanting to talk about it to this day.

It was for this reason that in their defense they affirmed that a type of abuse of this type is not easy to talk about and that it is the same if it is mentioned as soon as it occurs or a few years pass, since it is not something easy to share with others.

The goal that Frida wants to reach is to get rid of “all of them” because they were degenerate people as she herself mentioned.

You know what I want?! … Justice, “he wrote.

Many also commented that these types of issues, being public figures, should be discussed as a family, so Alejandra Guzmán apparently shared a statement in which she stated that the family would no longer make any more statements, what do you think?