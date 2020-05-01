Alejandra Guzmán and her daughter Frida Sofía.

Frida sofia was a guest at ‘The Break at 7’, the Univision Digital Facebook show, where Alejandra Espinoza interviewed her. And there he assured that he always does want reconciliation with his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, but sincere.

From her apartment in Miami, the one that Guzmán bought for her and that was also the center of controversy, Frida talked about everything, including her mother, of course. While the interview was running, ‘The Break at 7’ was doing a survey where they asked if they should hug their mother, and the result was that 87% said yes.

This gave way to talk about the reconciliation between mother and daughter, the one that seems to be farther every day.

Here are the best phrases of Frida Sofía in the interview:

– “I am very hurt, I would love an honest hug, as Guillermo (manager of Alejandra) said in the statement that there is a true reconciliation … I want people to know Alejandra as a mother.”

– “It has to be honest, because I know that she is not being honest … I think all day and I will always love her but I don’t know, it would be very hypocritical to say that I forgive her, I need an apology, and I know that she is my mom but toxic is toxic. “

– “My life has been public since I was born, I have had no choice.”

– “Money has never been something that even motivates me, because it has torn me, it has taken everything away from me.”

– “What rubs me the most is the apartment and I am very grateful for having this place. This is my home, alone but my home, thank God, thank you mom for giving me this stable home that has allowed me to develop as a person… ”.

– “I would love a sincere hug from my mother, without any announcements, but why not make it public as she and I have done, so you see.”

SEE HERE PART OF THE INTERVIEW:

