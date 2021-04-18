Frida Sofía says: “I cannot sit down and say that she has been a good mother, because it is not true”

Frida sofia had a very pleasant conversation with Lucia Mendez who has joined the YouTube world, just like Yordi Rosado, María Celeste Arrarás, Mara Patricia Castañeda, among others. She told the singer and actress Frida to feel “Very hurt”, by Alejandra Guzmán, her mother. He also said that her words did not match his actions.

In her conversation, Frida also highlighted that her mother has called her, asks her to come closer. This is what she told him in the video that Guzmán shared on Instagram, as a result of Frida’s statements about having been abused by Enrique Guzmán. On this, Frida points out that she did not leave and that she cannot leave the United States, implying that the one who has to come closer, from the physical point of view, is her mother, not her.

“His behavior does not match his words. She goes and cries at the camera and tells me to come back, but I didn’t leave, but the one who can’t leave here – the United States – is me. his attitudes and being with my ex boyfriend on his birthday and New York and not inviting me… It makes me so ugly and it hurts a lot. It’s not who’s looking for whom. Here is to lower your head and ask for forgiveness. Because the truth, what have I done to her? I dont know”.

She also makes an important statement to her mother and the public: “Why haven’t I looked for her? Because I never left. The question here is why hasn’t she looked for me? When in fact, well, I’m very, very, very hurt by what happened with the abortion, what happened before Larry, when he invested in his company and I begged him not to do it. “

Frida also says that a rapprochement between her and her mother has to be genuine, but that she does not perceive it this way. “It doesn’t last fifteen minutes. And he gave me this -apartment- and everything. But he has never come to visit him ”. “I can not sit down and say that she has been a good mother, because it is not true”, stressed the interpreter of “Ándale”.

Here is the interview of Frida Sofía with Lucía Méndez, which has already surpassed half a million views.

