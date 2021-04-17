Frida Sofía reveals that she will initiate legal actions for abuse

Through her social networks, especially Instagram, Frida has been very aware of the messages of support she has received from celebrities, followers and even feminist organizations who have celebrated her courage to break the silence; It was through said network where Frida shared a statement in which she clarifies that any issue that refers to the case related to her grandfather should be discussed with her lawyers.

“With the unmatched support of my family and friends, I have made the decision to initiate legal action against various people for the events that are public knowledge,” the statement read.

“To do this, I decided to hire the services of the Oléa & Oléa law firm, which is rightly directed and presided over by Xavier and Alexandro Olea Truehart,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that in the statement it can also be read that Frida exhorts former workers, teachers and psychologists who have worked with her during her childhood to get in touch with her.