Frida Sofia responds to Alejandra Guzmán’s accusations

“As a team, our duty is to seek union, harmony and that the love between mother and daughter reign again, not instigating or seeking situations or blaming third parties for things that were not as they have sadly been exposed, on Everything that puts responsibility and guilt on Frida is simply false ”, concludes Frida’s statement.

On Friday morning, during the broadcast of the program, Frida Sofía made a call with Alejandra Guzmán, in which she invited her to a reconciliation, because, she assured, she misses and loves her.

“Well, mommy, to be happy I need you in my life. To be happy, to feel complete, I have always needed you … and I know that you need me too. And there I have been, and you know it, it has hurt me to be so distant and I miss you ”, expressed Frida Sofia in the call.

For her part, Alejandra Guzmán told her daughter that she is willing to talk with her and that there is no problem that they cannot overcome. “I want to start by telling you that I love you, the truth, that I need you, that whatever we need to talk about, I am willing to do it and that there is nothing we cannot solve,” the singer replied before concluding the call.