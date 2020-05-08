The lawsuit between Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán seems to have no end, and that is that after the rocker shared a video denying all the accusations that her daughter has made about her, now it was the young woman who decided to respond to her mother through networks social.

In a recording shared in her Instagram stories, Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter pointed out that she is a victim of her mother and stated that she was tired of being in constant conflict with the interpreter of Making love with another.

“It is a poison to the soul and what hurts me the most is that it has actually become a war between mother and daughter. I know that I have never been his daughter, he always asks me ‘Why are you competing with me?’ “She said.

“I am not trying to stain anyone’s image. Let’s see, I’m not making myself the victim either, I’m a victim and apart from being a victim of this laundry. I always do well p * ndeja and try not to hurt, but it hurts, what hurts most is that they make fun of something that destroys you, “he added.

After Guzmán mentioned that her daughter needed psychological help, Frida commented that she is willing to carry out the studies, to verify her mental state, although she asked the rocker for the same.

“It is one thing to be a mother and another thing to give birth, I defended her all my life, that she come out with her face to tell me that she is mentally ill … I would love to go to an evaluation but both and talk … she also publishes everything. .. when my life has always been public, “he said.

Faced with the wave of criticism against her from her mother’s fans, Sofía responded.

“I had better idolize ‘I was waiting for you.’ I am up to the mother to be compared, I am up to the mother to be assumed, I am up to the mother to be advised by people who do not even know what fart did they see, feel, be? not? then shut up, “he added.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.