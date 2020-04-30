Frida Sofía responds forcefully to Enrique Guzmán’s insults with controversial image | Instagram

Frida sofia who seemed to abandon the controversy in days past with the issue regarding his mother, the rocker Alejandra Guzmán, returns to alter the spirits again after forceful response to his grandfather Enrique Guzmán.

If there is a person who considers himself authentic and always says what he thinks it is Frida Sofia, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán that without hair on the tongue has judged his mother, the rocker.

The young woman singer She has pointed out and judged the work the rocker has done as a mother and has exposed both in the eye of controversy.

Recently, the artist who is away from her family and even from the singer Enrique Guzmán, his maternal grandfather shared a controversial image from a few years ago.

In the photograph, the young woman appears at a young age in the arms of the also rocker, Don Enrique Guzmán.

However, what caused the most grace was the message with which he accompanied the snapshot, in which the message was read:

Here Mr. Guzman with “the pend …” of his granddaughter … #quelindafamilia #hablolaverdad # nomecallomás

The singer’s publication was a forceful response after an interview with the singer Enrique Guzmán after the strong statements in which Frida Sofía explained that her mother, Alejandra Guzmán he was using drugs.

The very upset singer spoke in a video call for the show Selling where she expressed her feelings in the face of her granddaughter’s foolish statements.

He needs to succeed and not by insulting his mother, he noted.

Similarly, the

artist invited her to exploit her own talents and fend for herself

Nomas opens his mouth to say pen … and the pend …. many people listen to them, or maybe they will give him money to say them, says the singer.

Similarly, the

singer He reaffirmed that at first he supported her, however, the same distance that she keeps today with her mother, is the same that he as a grandfather must respect since he points out he has spoken to her on several occasions and also the conversations that both have have exposed on social networks.

