Frida Sofía requires help to improve her mental health: Alejandra Guzmán – El Sol de México

The family of the famous Mexican singer Enrique Guzmán assured this Friday that they transmitted to Frida Sofía, his granddaughter, their affection and offered her support to find help and “improve her mental health”, after declaring on television that she suffered abuse by her Grandpa.

“We have chosen not to respond through the media, but by letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that We hope you get the help to improve your mental health that you so clearly require and that we are here with open arms, “they said in a statement.

After the recent statements – which they described as “strange” – of the young singer, the family insisted that they are willing to speak with her whenever it is “in private and without the intention of exposing it in the media.”

On Thursday, Enrique Guzmán was present in a television program in which he assured that Frida Sofía’s statements about touching by his grandfather at the age of five they were false.

On this, the family added in the statement that this was the first and last appearance in the media on their part to talk about the controversy.

“We do not want to participate in this wave of gossip that is due to ‘concerned journalists’ taking advantage of Frida’s unfortunate situation“, they indicated.

Finally, they mentioned that they are “exploring the possibility” of undertaking legal actions against people and media that have disclosed “unfounded and defamatory” information on the matter and assured that there will be no further statements in this regard.

The 29-year-old singer offered an interview published last Wednesday in which she spoke about many issues related to her relationship with her mother, the singer Alejandra Guzmán, and with her entire family.

But the revelation of possible abuse by your grandfather It was the most tense moment, it brought tears to her and she was visibly affected.

In addition, she said that she had never dared to tell it because she felt guilty because, she explained, being a child she understood that it was the “normal” way in which a grandfather treated his granddaughter.

However, it is not the first time that Enrique Guzmán, 78, has received this type of accusation, since his ex-wife, the renowned actress Silvia PinalHe said years ago in an autobiographical book that had received for his part many types of violence, since jealousy until hits Y violations.