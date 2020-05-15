In the black and white clip, Frida appears wearing a ponytail, as well as a tiny short and a sweater to model in front of the mirror / Publimetro

Despite the recent scandals in which it was immersed Frida Sofia for his new statements against his mother, Alexandra Guzmán, reappeared on social networks where he has taken advantage of to exploit his most sensual side.

And it is that through her official Instagram account, the member of the Pinal dynasty shared a video in which he showed that the quarantine has served to maintain a spectacular figure, so he has drawn sighs among his followers.

In the black-and-white clip, Frida appears wearing a ponytail, as well as tiny shorts and a sweater to model in front of the mirror, while showing off her shapely legs, small waist, and plump lips.

So far the little one video It already has more than 180 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments where its followers have recognized its beauty and sensuality.

Frida Sofia She lashed out at her mother again and this week assured that she has been a victim of abuse since she was a child.

“The only thing my mother did with her statements is to show who the liar is. To what extent do you lie, when I say that I raised my father’s hand, I would never hit my parents; I did it with her to defend myself, because since I was a child she beat me, totally drugged and drunk, ”she said.

Frida Sofía said she has proof of all the statements she has made and will present them in the book she plans to write. “Time will put everything in its place and I am a faithful believer in divine law, although this topic is already too toxic.”

The young woman regretted that all her statements are taken as attacks against her mother and asked people to listen to her truth.

