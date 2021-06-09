Frida Sofía makes official her complaint against Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán

In various interviews, both Alejandra and Enrique Guzman They have alleged that the young woman suffers from a personality disorder, which has led her to make these judgments against her family, however, Frida assured that these alleged mental problems are due to the traumas she has suffered since she was a child.

“The interview opened my eyes to how normalized abuse is in society, which we keep silent because it is more comfortable for everyone to pretend that it does not happen, because we are afraid of being pointed out that they call us crazy, manipulative, mentally unstable, when the abuse it is precisely the reason for the trauma that women suffer “.

Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzmán (Instagram)

“We are women who have been abused by our own family, they are abuses that mark us and change forever. I heard, saw and experienced many things that no child or adolescent deserves to experience, it hurts me deeply to be in this merely legal and personal situation with the woman I have loved the most and who gave me life, “he added.

Frida recognized the pain she suffers after being abused and violated by the person who had to take care of her the most. “It is a deep pain not to feel protected and understood by my mother, but I no longer expect anything from her, today I free myself from her manipulation and blackmail, I do not know what my deepest pain is: having been abused and violated or living completely neglected, unprotected by the person who had to take care of me and protect me. “