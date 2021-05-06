Frida Sofía keeps her word and changes her last name

Frida sofia She has begun to make changes in her life and showed that she is a woman of her word, because after her intention to remove the Guzmán Pinal surnames that she inherited directly from her mother was revealed, Alejandra Guzman, She changed them and now she calls herself Frida Moctezuma.

This due to the recent modification of your data in your Instagram account, social network in which you placed your name including only his father’s last name, Pablo Moctezuma, which has attracted attention, since previously she only appeared as Frida Sofía.

These actions arose a week after it became known that the young woman aims to separate herself from the Guzmán legacy and remove her last name by legal means.

“Frida is seriously thinking about taking her last names offWell, she is tired of being associated with the Guzmán Pinal dynasty. She literally said: ‘I no longer want anything that reminds me or links me to those people, I no longer want to be Guzmán Pinal, I want to take off those last names that bring such bad memories‘”Revealed a source close to Alejandra’s daughter to TV Notes magazine.

Although it is unknown if the change of surnames has also been made officially or if it was only done on social networks.

Initially, Alejandra removed Pablo’s last name from her daughter’s record because she was afraid he would take custody of her, however, through a recent interview that Lucia Mendez he did to Frida, he explained that Enrique Guzman He was the one who suggested to the rocker not to give him his father’s last name.

This controversy, without a doubt, has not ceased and only seems to get worse with time, because this week it was announced that Enrique presented himself to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City to ratify his complaint against Frida Sofía for what was said in his interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante where she accused him of having touched her when she was just 5 years old.