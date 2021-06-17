Frida Sofía is nominated for the Premios Juventud and competes in the same category with Michelle Salas



Frida Sofía and Michelle Salas in a new confrontation all for the Premios Juventud.

Photo: Alma Salomon. / Grosby Group

The battles he faces Frida sofia with his mother’s family, Alejandra Guzmán, not only will they be in court, but now they could mark their distance even more and all for the Youth Awards.

These are a recognition granted by the Univision network that are intended to reward the most outstanding of the world of Spanish-speaking entertainment and it turns out that both Frida and Michelle Salas are nominated under the same category.

It is in the shortlist ‘I want more’, which aims to expose the favorite star on social networks and in which the names of the relatives stand out, so many are already anxious about the new confrontation between the two.

Alejandra and Ana Paula Capetillo, Ariel Focus, Domelipa, Irina Baeva, José Eduardo Derbez, Kunno and Sebastián Rulli are also in this category, but since these two girls have been in the spotlight lately, they seem to be a crowd favorite.

It is not yet known if the members of Silvia Pinal’s family will attend the award ceremony; However, Frida did not hesitate to show off this achievement in her career and to thank the support of the people who take the time to send him messages of solidarity.

“Thank you to everyone who supports me and believes in me! Every person who takes the time to vote or send me messages and details “he wrote on his Instagram account.

Now we will have to wait until the ceremony of The Premios Juventud will take place on July 22 at the University of Miami’s Wastco Center, to know the result in this category.